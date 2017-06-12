Lincoln County Community Foundation awards record funding

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Community Foundation has awarded nearly $30,000 in grant money to be distributed among 15 local nonprofit organizations whose support ranges from area children to environmental protection. An affiliate of Foundation for the Carolinas, LCCF has totaled more than $140,000 worth of grant funding since 2002.

A new partnership between LCCF and FFTC known as “Give, Grant, Grow Lincoln County,” in which FFTC matches the contributions of current and former LCCF board members, helped facilitate an increase of more than $10,000 in grant funding compared to last year.

“This is an effort to partner with our local affiliates and try to increase their endowments,” FFTC vice president of philanthropic advancement Meg Dees said. “We really believe that the best way for endowments to grow is to market these local foundations and try to get planned gifts. As folks are looking at a way to leave a legacy in their community, the community foundation is really a wonderful way to do that because the community foundation has the ability to look at the community as a whole and fund the projects with the most pressing needs at that time. These local foundations provide an opportunity for people who care about their community to invest in the whole community rather than one specific organization.”

The most significant contribution from the LCCF was a $5,000 grant that was awarded to the Catawba Lands Conservancy, a nonprofit conservation organization that conserves and manages land for public benefit in the southern Piedmont of North Carolina. This represents the largest grant ever awarded by the LCCF in 15 years of operation.

The funding will be used to construct a 1.5-mile multi-use trail that will lie adjacent to 440 acres of property that is protected by the Catawba Lands Conservancy. The newly constructed trail will connect the Marcia Cloninger Rail Trail that runs through downtown Lincolnton to the South Fork Rail Trail, creating a five-mile segment of the Carolina Thread Trail, which spans 15 counties in North and South Carolina.

“Extending the South Fork Rail Trail will connect a beautiful conserved area along the South Fork River near the historic Laboratory Mill to the Marcia Cloninger Rail Trail in downtown Lincolnton,” Carolina Thread Trail executive director Tom Okel said. “Linking these two segments will be transformative for Lincoln County. We constantly hear from citizens that they are looking for longer distance trails and these funds will help create a five-mile continuous path that will benefit the health of local residents, connect important destinations and provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

The majority of the grant funding awarded by the LCCF will be put toward programs benefitting the children of Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Family YMCA and Sally’s YMCA in Denver each received a $2,000 donation. The Family YMCA will use its funding to expand its Safety Around Water program, bringing second graders into the facility to teach water safety in the pool. Sally’s YMCA will be using their grant money to construct an outdoor basketball court.

The United Way of Lincoln County also received a $2,000 grant that will be used to install a washroom at the Asbury Resource Center where underprivileged students can take advantage of a new washer and dryer recently donated by Robert Bosch Tool Corporation.

Another $2,000 grant was awarded to Special Olympics North Carolina, which will be used specifically to expand Lincoln County’s Young Athletes program that teaches basic sports skills to children between the ages of two and seven.

Shining Hope Farms, a nonprofit physical therapy clinic for children and adults with special needs, received a $1,500 grant that will make equine assisted therapies for children with disabilities more affordable for struggling families.

The Lincoln County Coalition Against Child Abuse will be using its $1,030 grant to allow their team members to attend forensic interview training classes that will reduce the number of times children coming through the system will have to talk about the abuse.

Speak Up For Children, Inc., an organization that aids children entering foster care, and the Partnership for Children of Lincoln/Gaston Counties, Inc. each received $2,000 through the LCCF this year as well.

Hesed House of Hope, Lincoln County’s only homeless shelter, and the Lincoln County Coalition Against Domestic Violence each received a $2,000 grant that will be used to help make repairs and updates at the two respective shelters.

The Lincoln County Public Library was awarded a $2,000 that will be used to expand its popular hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) programs and the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte also received $2,000, which will fund a safe place to stay for two families for 14 nights each.

The LCCF also awarded $1,000 grants to North Carolina Lions, Inc., which will use the money to provide free vision and hearing screenings for up to 60 individuals through its mobile screening unit, and the Catawba River Foundation.

“The board understands the needs in our community are great,” LCCF board chairman Walter Clark said. “We were excited to step up and add to our grant-making funds and especially appreciated Foundation for the Carolinas’ matching dollars.”

Those interested in donating to the LCCF can visit the organization’s website at www.lincolncounty-cf.org to learn more.