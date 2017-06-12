Editor’s Note— Graduation shouldn’t be a battle

MICHAEL GEBELEIN

Managing Editor

One of the most important parts of a community newspaper’s coverage of education is how the paper handles graduation. Each year, at least since I’ve been editor, and I’m sure for long before, the Times-News has published a special graduation section, with details about the top students of each class and other information about the Lincoln County Schools system. The paper that publishes after graduation always contains photos of local students at their graduation ceremonies, celebrating the end of childhood and the journey to come.

We do this for the parents and students, and their families and friends While it might not be hard-hitting journalism, it’s one of the major components of fulfilling our mission of documenting life in Lincoln County, and it’s work that my staff and I are happy to do.

And that’s one of the reasons I feel it’s necessary to bring to light an issue that has been a constant, and easily avoidable, aggravation over the last several years.

I had three photographers working the county’s four graduation ceremonies on Friday. Two freelancers were shooting at East Lincoln and North Lincoln. Michelle Bernard is a staff writer and photographer whose work many of you are undoubtedly familiar with. Her plan was to photograph the beginning of West Lincoln’s ceremony and then hurry down Highway 27 to shoot the end of Lincolnton’s ceremony.

The photographers’ experience at East Lincoln and West Lincoln was completely normal. They got in, got the job done and provided the photographs you see in today’s edition. At North Lincoln, and Lincolnton High School in particular, not so much.

The little dictators running the show at North and Lincolnton had decided, for whatever reason, to completely restrict the movement of our photographers, going so far as to not allow Bernard, who is a trained, professional and highly conscientious photographer, to even stand at the periphery of the ceremony to get the shots that she needed. The graduation organizers had no qualms about allowing their professional yearbook photographer to move around the ceremony, but when it comes to the photographer from the local paper — the paper that regularly covers sports and academics at Lincolnton High School — that type of freedom was out of the question. Bernard was eventually asked to leave the ceremony after she stood to get a shot.

It’s this type of nonsense that gives public education a bad name. I understand the impulse of people with slim shreds of power to flaunt that authority whenever they’re given the chance, but making the job of the local press more difficult for no good reason at all only harms the parents, families and students who enjoy our graduation coverage every year.

Michael Gebelein is managing editor of the Lincoln Times-News. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeGebelein.