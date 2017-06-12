East Lincoln holds spring sports awards ceremony
East Lincoln High School recently held their 2017 Spring Sports Awards banquet to recognize outstanding athletes. Also recognized were the male and female athlete of the year. The male and female sportsmanship award winners were announced at the recent Senior Awards Night. Winners were for Male Athlete of the Year: Cameron Dollar; Female Athlete of the Year: Kali Krehnbrink; Male Sportsmanship of the Year: Jake Dallin; Female Sportsmanship of the Year: Brianna Johnson; Golf: MVP: Lance Rowe; Baseball: Mustang Award: Taylor Michel, Co-MVPs: Nate Kinsch and Alec Burleson, JV MVP: Carter Williamson; Girls Soccer: Mustang Award: Sierra Gilley, Co-MVPs: Danielle Colannino and Kali Krehnbrink, JV MVP: Grace Morris; Boys Track: Mustang Award: Chris Dennis, MVP: Jerome Overton, Most Improved: Ryan Matz, Best in Track: Justin Bennett; Tennis: Mustang Award: Nick Golannino, MVP: Jake Dallin; Softball: Mustang Award: Caitlin Reel, Co- MVPs: McKayla Watts and Madison Hatfield; Girls Track: Mustang Award: Olivia Humphrey, MVP: Autumn Koehler, Best in Field: Caira McClain.
Image courtesy of Contributed
