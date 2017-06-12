Criminal Charges— 6-12-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Russell Dean Hight, 46, of 621 Polo Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 7 with one count each of kidnapping, assault by strangulation, communicating threats, interfering with emergency communication and assault on a female by a male over eighteen years of age. No bond was set.
- Billy Joe Drum, 43, of 4065 Biggerstaff Rd. in Maiden was charged June 7 with one count of failure to comply. A $480.00 cash bond was set.
- Kenneth Wade Fredell, 18, of 1617 Sigmon St. in Lincolnton was charged June 7 with one count each of statutory rape with 13, 14, 15 years of age by def. 6 years older. A $75,000 bond was set.
- Britton Thomas Hewett-Ray, 35, of Lincolnton was charged June 7 with one count each of driving while license revoked and fictitious name or false address on license application.
- Kenneth Justin Ward, 32, of 3852 King Wilkson Rd. in Denver was charged June 8 with one count of dv protective order violation.
- Amanda Dawn Yopp, 35, of 309 4th St. was charged June 8 with one count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and larceny. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Wendy Carroll Brooks, 40, of 3526 Jeanette Dr. in Iron Station was charged June 8 with one count of larceny. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Amanda Ashley Hinkle, 29, of 725 S. Madison St. in Lincolnton was charged June 8 with two counts of civil order for arrest for child support. A $670.00 cash bond was set.
