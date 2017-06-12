Battle of Ramsour’s Mill re-enactment commemorates Revolutionary War

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Visitors to what is normally a quiet area around three Lincoln County schools were transported back to the colonial era, specifically June 1780, over the weekend at the annual Battle of Ramsour’s Mill Commemoration and Re-enactment.

A well-attended but solemn wreath laying ceremony was held on Saturday at the location of the mass grave where hundreds of soldiers, both Patriots and Loyalists, were buried after the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill. John Slaughter, superintendent at Cowpens, Kings Mountain and 96 Military Parks, was the honorary speaker at the ceremony. This was the first time that Slaughter has attended the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill commemoration and re-enactment.

“This particular battle is such a hallmark event in setting the stage for those other battles that are much larger in the history books but which wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill,” he said. “If it weren’t for those Patriots we’d probably all still be speaking the King’s English. My goal is to make that connection between the more recognized national park units and the significance of these state, county and city-owned sites.”

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, re-enactors from surrounding counties and states shared their knowledge of American Revolution history, specifically the southern campaign. Militiamen were camped in the field below the log cabin, women demonstrated hearth cooking, spinning and other common household chores in the log cabin and musicians played period music on the front porch of the cabin.

“This is one of the most important events of the American Revolution because it was a war of attrition – we weren’t stronger than the British, we outlasted them,” Sam Powell, former state president of the North Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution, said. “It was this event and King’s Mountain that denied the recruitment that they needed to maintain an army strong enough to stay in the field.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard