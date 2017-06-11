Re-enactors bring Battle of Ramsour’s Mill to life

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A big part of the annual celebration and re-enactment of the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill, which is being held this weekend at the battlefield behind Lincolnton High School, is the living history demonstrations that will be going on throughout both days.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, individuals like Terence Kendrick, who lives in Rock Hill, South Carolina, will be at the battleground sharing their knowledge of that period of history. Kendrick began traveling to re-enactments like the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill around 15 years ago. He grew up 30 minutes from Yorktown, Virginia, was stationed at the Yorktown Coast Guard Training Center while he was in the service and developed a general love for Virginia history, especially Colonial history.

“I saw that the region, including North Carolina, was rich in Colonial history, but it wasn’t recorded in the history books,” he said. “In most history books, pretty much the Revolutionary War was Lexington, Concord and the northern campaign and suddenly they magically arrive at Yorktown. It completely skipped the whole southern campaign, where more battles were fought. That part of history was skipped.”

When Kendrick came to South Carolina he was still in graduate school and didn’t have the available funds to take part in re-enactments. The initial outlay of money to purchase the equipment and period attire is quite steep.

“I helped a friend of mine during a difficult time in his life and he gave me a period Pennsylvania long rifle,” he said. “Talk about a gift. My wife then gave me the green light so to speak to start doing re-enactments, which I’d been wanting to do for a long time. Getting the rifle, which is the most expensive piece, allowed me to start it.”

Now Kendrick spends approximately $100 per year adding to his re-enacting supplies. There are various places online that sell period attire and at festivals there are, “Sutlers,” people who followed an army and sold provisions to the soldiers, who sell equipment and clothing.

“They put their tents up, dress in period clothes and do this for a living or part-time gig,” Kendrick said. “I’ve also hired people to do things for me. If you know how to sew that’s the cheapest way to do it. The big thing is to be historically correct and when buying from vendors you need to be careful.”

Some re-enacting units are particular about the gear that their members are able to wear during re-enactments. Some units don’t allow chairs at re-enactments or use of uniforms that are machine-stitched. Kendrick is with the New Acquisition Militia based in South Carolina, which represents American Revolutionary southern campaign history. They travel to areas within one or two hours of South Carolina, which includes Lincolnton’s Ramsour’s Mill.

Kendrick said the other members of New Acquisition Militia and those he knows who are involved in re-enactments thrive on the questions asked by the public, especially children, about that period of history. There are women who are members of New Acquisition Militia and a lot of them like to sew, cook and do things that people did in camps so they go to these events and do and talk about these tasks, called “common life chores.”

“I sit behind a computer all day and going into the 18th century is the absolute opposite of what I do for a living and it’s really cool,” Kendrick said. “We’re not just a war group, we are a living history group.”

The camp opens at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday and morning prayer on Sunday. There will also be battle site tours throughout the day. The ghost tours originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening have been cancelled for this year.

Image courtesy of Contributed