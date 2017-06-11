PBS show on regional history films in Lincoln County

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A film crew from WTVI, the PBS station in Charlotte, led by producer John Branscum, visited several historic locations throughout Lincoln County on Tuesday and Wednesday to film a segment for WTVI’s “Trail of History.” This is the first time that Lincoln County has been profiled on the show.

“John reached out to me and we started to have discussions about Lincoln County and he asked me for a list of about 10 sites,” Lincoln County Historical Association executive director Jason Harpe said. “I sent him a list of about 25 or 30 so we’ve had to whittle down the sites for him to shoot as part of the piece on Lincoln County.”

On Tuesday, the crew visited Magnolia Grove, Shadowlawn, Woodside Plantation, the Lincoln Cultural Center and January Costa in the Lincoln County archeological lab and interviewed Robert Carpenter, a Lincoln County Historical Association member. On Wednesday, the crew started out at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church then travelled east to Brevard’s Chapel in Denver, Machpelah Presbyterian Church and Rock Springs Campground.

“Trail of History is a local history program and we cover the 13 counties that are in our viewing area and look for these great historical stories and try to share them,” Branscum said. “I worked on another project with Melany (Dawn Crouse) on Catawba Valley pottery and she sent me an email full of great ideas. We shoot a year in advance so it was just a matter of time before we could get out here.”

The Lincoln County segment will air sometime this fall on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on PBS Charlotte. The show is in re-runs right now. “Trail of History” is an offshoot of “Charlotte History,” which started out on Central Piedmont Community College’s community access channel serving Mecklenburg County. In 2012, when the college acquired the license for WTVI the viewing area expanded to the 13 counties of PBS Charlotte. The host for the show is Gary Ritter.

PBS Charlotte can be found on channel 42 on AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, DISH Network, and Comporium (HD channel 1109), according to the PBS Charlotte web site. Fibrant customers can tune to channel 704, M1 Connection customers to 705, and CTC Video Service customers to channel 4.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard