NC House votes to end concealed carry requirement

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina House approved a bill on Thursday that would eliminate the permitting process for state residents to carry a concealed handgun in areas where firearms can already be carried openly.

House Bill 746 passed with a 64-51 vote on Thursday morning, including a vote of approval from Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican. No Democrats voted in favor of the bill and six Republican representatives defected from the majority, but it still wasn’t enough to block the proposed legislation in the GOP-dominated House.

“I have always been and will remain a defender of our Second Amendment,” Saine said. “This bill serves to strengthen the rights of law-abiding citizens in our state. This legislation streamlines and clarifies existing law while bringing parity for law-abiding citizens to be able to carry in a practical manner. This bill makes no changes to the current concealed handgun permit law and does not expand where an individual can open carry without a permit nor change prohibited person laws or any law governing the misuse of a firearm, or when force may be used in the defense of self or others.”

In addition to doing away with concealed-carry permits in areas where open-carry is authorized, House Bill 746 would lower the age requirement for concealed carry from 21 to 18. The bill would also require sheriffs to approve or deny a concealed weapons permit within 90 days of receiving the application. Currently, they must make a decision within 45 days of receiving the applicant’s mental health records.

“I believe there is not justification to deny an adult their constitutional right to defend and protect themselves or their families,” Saine said. “Lowering the age only makes philosophical sense … (The bill) also strengthens accountability and safeguards to protect the public by ensuring a second follow up on the receipt of mental health records if not received by the sheriff so that no one falls through the cracks.”

If the bill becomes law, North Carolina would be the 13th state to pass similar legislation and the National Rifle Association has been influential in each case.

“A record number of Americans carry a firearm for personal protection because it is increasingly evident that law enforcement cannot always be there to protect us,” NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “This legislation simply expands self-defense options for law-abiding citizens. As Americans take more responsibility for their self-protection, we need common-sense laws that recognize it’s often more convenient and socially acceptable to carry discretely.”

Opponents of the bill have expressed concerns with individuals being allowed to carry a concealed handgun without completing the eight hours of classroom and live fire training required through the process to obtain a concealed-carry permit. Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter shared those same concerns in an interview with the Times-News on Thursday.

“The only concern I have with the bill as it stands is the ability for a person who might not have any familiarity with the weapon to carry a concealed weapon,” Carpenter said. “That’s something that would be learned in a concealed carry class and that’s the one issue I have with this bill.”

House Bill 746 will now go to the Senate, which may or may not decide to vote on the matter. State Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, declined to comment at this time, citing unfamiliarity with the bill, but he did say that he was “surprised” that the legislation passed through the House.

The bill did not pass with a three-fifths veto-proof majority in the House, meaning that Gov. Roy Cooper could veto the bill if it reaches his desk. Cooper, a Democrat, has not indicated whether he would veto the bill.