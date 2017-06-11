Lincolnton woman arrested on identity theft charges

Staff report

A Lincolnton woman is accused of using a stolen EBT card to make purchases at stores in Lincolnton and Cherryville.

Tiffany Maynor Goins, 36, of Betterbrook Lane, is charged with sex felony counts of financial identity theft. She was arrested after turning herself in on June 1.

The victim reported the theft of the card from a mailbox on Bill Lynch Road in Lincolnton on May 24.

Detectives used information provided by the victim and went to the businesses where the card was used to view surveillance footage. That footage showed Goins using the card, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Goins was issued a $9,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO