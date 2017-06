Lincolnton man charged with child sexual assault

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Kenneth Wade Fredell, 18, of Sigmon Street, inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl at the victim’s home on May 28.

Fredell was charged with one felony count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO