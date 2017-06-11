Exhibit brings together artists from mountains, piedmont

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The first of a two-part series of a fine art exhibition titled “The Mountains Meet the Piedmont” has been installed at the Cochran Gallery and the Carolina Mill Gallery of the Lincoln Cultural Center. The exhibit is being made available in collaboration with the Arts Council of Lincoln County and the Macon County Art Association, which is located in Franklin, in the western part of the state. The Macon County Art Association has been serving visual artists for more than 50 years.

“Artists tend to be very insular people and they often don’t do a very good job of promoting their own work,” said George Andrews, an artist who also has work on exhibit. “I very strongly believe that collaboration is their best strategic weapon and my whole intent here is to establish collaboration with other art councils around North Carolina so we can exchange work between the galleries and build a fresh dialogue. It freshens all of the local work at the same time.”

Part one of the series will be on exhibit throughout the month of June, with more than 30 paintings by iconographer artist Beryl Ruth Goodier and a select collection of watercolors and three-dimensional work by various artists of western North Carolina.

Goodier majored in fine arts in college and then went back to get a second degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant much of her adult life. When she was retired, she opened an antique store and then, along with other folk artists, started painting and selling art during the early years of eBay.

Goodier was fascinated by icons and iconography and eight years ago went to a class to learn how to do it. “Icon” is from the Greek word for image and iconography is a particular type of church art, which is indispensable to eastern Christian spirituality. They are not just decorations, but a visual aid for worship.

Icons first started around the third or fourth century and were done in encaustic wax (heated beeswax to which colored pigments are added) and then applied to a surface, usually wood. The process of painting an icon is different from conventional painting in that an icon is painted in reverse and it isn’t actually painted but done with very fine line strokes, like writing.

“You start with the darkest colors and then go forward,” Goodier said. “You do everything except the faces. You wait until the end to do the faces to bring them out.”

In icons, the Christ child almost always looks like an adult and the hands and faces of the subjects are very elongated and they don’t look directly at the viewer.

“When you doing an icon you’re sitting in your space, in your own contemplation and thoughts,” Goodier said. “There’s a prayer that goes with it that says if you don’t know what color to use you just ask the saint you’re painting what color it should be. It’s calming – the whole time you’re doing it, you’re sort of in prayer. Once my icons are completed, not all of them but most of them, I’ve had blessed in a church.”

Part two of the series will feature a show of more than a dozen artists’ work in a variety of media including oils, acrylics, collage, mixed media, photography, natural materials, gemstone sculpture and handcrafted jewelry, offering a unique perspective of today’s mountain region.

Part one show is now available for viewing throughout June and part two will open July 1 with a reception at the Lincoln Cultural Center in the galleries from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the Arts Council of Lincoln County at (704) 732-9044 or by email, artslincolnnc@gmail.com. The Lincoln Cultural Center is located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard