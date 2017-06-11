Community meeting scheduled for proposed 400-home development

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A community involvement meeting has been scheduled to discuss another substantial proposed residential development in East Lincoln.

D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest home construction company in the United States based on volume, is requesting the rezoning of 208 acres on the south side of Highway 73 and the east and west sides of Ingleside Farm Road to permit a subdivision with 422 single-family detached houses. D.R. Horton has been ranked as America’s number one homebuilder by Builder Magazine every year since 2002.

If approved, the Ingleside community would be dissected by Ingleside Farm Road, located adjacent to Trilogy Lake Norman on the opposite side of Killian Creek near East Lincoln High School.

The site is part of what had been a large family farm, which includes a two-story brick mansion that was built in 1817 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The historic home is still standing on the property and the developer intends to repurpose the home for public or private purposes such as events, meetings, weddings and fundraising. The home may also be used for overnight accommodations as a bed and breakfast or in conjunction with events on the property, according to documents submitted to the Lincoln County Planning and Inspections Department.

Access to the development is proposed at two separate locations, without traffic signals, along Ingleside Farm Road. A traffic impact analysis conducted by the Design Resource Group is currently awaiting approval from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

An undecided portion of the 422 homes in the subdivision will be age-restricted to residents who are at least 55 years old. The development as proposed meets the county’s new maximum density requirement of two lots per acre.

The community will include an amenity area for the use of its residents that may include a pool with a clubhouse, recreation courts and open-space recreation areas that will be constructed with the first 200 dwelling units. The subdivision will be built in three phases, according to the submitted site plan, and is expected to be fully developed in 2022.

The community involvement meeting is scheduled for June 15 at 7 p.m. at the East Lincoln Community Center, located at 8160 Optimist Club Road in Denver. A public hearing on the development has been scheduled for the first August meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.