Abernethy leaves behind lasting legacy

W.A. “Bo” Abernethy Jr., would often tell his daughter, Fran Cagle, that if he ever had the chance to come back as something, he wanted to come back as a bird – he loved to fly. He started flying planes when he was just 15 years old and was still flying in his late 70s, according to Cagle. Abernethy passed away at his home in Lincolnton on Monday.

“Dad was the kind of man that when people met him you could be around him five or 10 minutes and you were instantly in love,” Abernethy’s daughter, Linda Wilkes, said. “He was adored by so many people.”

Abernethy was born and raised in Lincolnton and throughout his life was employed in many different types of jobs. He is perhaps best known for his work as a real estate agent. Abernethy negotiated the land contracts that brought in both Timken and the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Airport. He did the work for the airport without a commission or financial consideration. Abernethy said in an interview with Times-News in March 2016 that he had many reasons for wanting the airport for the county and one of them was selfish – he wanted an airplane and a place to put it.

“He did a lot of things in his life professionally but the main thing that he did was he was an extremely caring and nurturing man,” Wilkes said. “He believed in the old-time values – you did what was right and what was honest. He had a deep faith in God and was a lifelong member of Boger City Methodist Church.”

Abernethy was a philanthropist, which only the people who were connected to the things he did and the gifts he gave knew about.

“He never wanted anyone to know what he’d done,” Wilkes said. “Everything he did was anonymous. Many times at Christmas there were families who wouldn’t have had anything if it wasn’t for him. So many people in bad circumstances had a better life because of him. He was always humble. He was a gentle giant.”

He was known as the “Onion Man” according to Cable. For more than two decades, Abernethy traveled to Vidalia, Georgia and bought hundreds of pounds of onions and brought them back and distributed them to friends and families. He made his last trip to Georgia two weeks before he died.

An avid bird lover, Abernethy built birdhouses from the cedar trees on his property. His birdhouses continue to provide homes for birds around the CHS-Lincoln walking trail. The hospital was built on property that was once the Abernethy Farm. Abernethy handcrafted a scale model of the Abernethy Farm as it was prior to the sale of the property to the hospital. The model sits in the front lobby of the hospital.

“Every year when (CHS-Lincoln vice president) Teresa Watson comes to get her onions he reminds her of his instructions of how to take care for them so the birds will come back and have more babies,” Cable said.

Cable sang for a church group, “the Singers of the Cross and Flame” when she was young and the group would travel to different churches and other locations to perform. Parents would carpool the children but that was getting difficult so Abernethy purchased a used Trailways bus, had the group logo painted on both sides of the bus and drove them to many of their performances.

“In the summers when we went camping with Preacher Joe (Ervin), we’d take the bus,” Cagle said.

The planes Abernethy owned throughout his life weren’t big enough to take his entire family on trips, so he took his family on vacation road trips all over the United States, from California to Maine.

