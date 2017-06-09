Sports Briefs

2017 Lady Rebel Basketball Camp

The West Lincoln Lady Rebels will be hosting a three-day basketball camp on June 26, 27 and 28 at the high school gymnasium. Girls that are rising 3rd through 9th graders are eligible to participate. Campers will have the opportunity to work on their basketball fundamentals in a fun and challenging environment. All campers will receive an official camp shirt and certificate. In addition, daily and weekly prizes will be awarded for Hot Shot, Foul Shots, and Camper of the Day. Players will participate in a 3 on 3 tournament with the championship games on the final day. The Lady Rebel Basketball Camp will be staffed by coaches, along with present and former Lady Rebel basketball players. The camp will run Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m until 12:30 p.m. each day. For additional information, contact Angel Watson at 704-564-4182 or by email at awatson@lcsnc.org.

Gardner-Webb to host Diamond Dog Baseball Camp

Gardner-Webb University and head baseball coach Rusty Stroupe will host the Diamond Dog Baseball Camp on June 20 and 22 on campus at the GWU baseball field. The camp is open to participants who have completed 1st grade through those who have completed 7th grade. Cost is $40 per participant per day and campers can choose to come either one day or both. Registration and payment will be handled online. More camp information and access to registration and payment information is available at gwubaseball.blogspot.com/ .

Denver Nuggets announce basketball camps

Chip Ashley, director of the Denver Nuggets travel teams, announces the dates for the 22nd annual basketball camps at East Lincoln High School.

7th through 10th graders: June 12-14 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., June 15 from 8:30 a.m. until noon; 2nd through 6th graders, June 12-14 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. June 15 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For boys and girls rising 2nd through 10th grade: June 26-29

7th through 10th grade: 8:30 a.m. until noon. 2nd through 6th grade: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Co-Ed Back to School Camp: July 31st through August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls rising 2nd through 8th grade. All three weeks of camp will be held at East Lincoln High School.

Coach Ashley plans to present a camp similar to ones that he has instructed at Erskine College, Gardner-Webb, High Point, and Winthrop Universities. “I am excited about the basketball camps at East Lincoln High School,” said Ashley. “The objectives of the camp are quite simple — I want campers to have fun and to improve their fundamental skills in all aspects of basketball.”

The costs for the camps are:

Pre-register – $65. Day of Camp – $75.

If you attend multiple camps, the pre-register costs are: 2 weeks of camp – $120, 3 weeks of camp – $165.

There will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Coach Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or you can download online at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1 .