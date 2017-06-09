Obituaries— 6-9-17

Dewey Calloway

Dewey Calloway, age 73, of Georgetown Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

The family will hold a memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the home of his sister, Kathy Grigg, Georgetown Road, Lincolnton. Rev. Gary Saunders will officiate the service.

Dewey was born May 12, 1944, in Lincoln County, to the late Frank Ray and Pansy Bernice Swanner Calloway. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Calloway. He worked in automobile collision repairs and painting.

He is survived by three brothers, Grady Calloway and Franklin D. Calloway, both of Lincolnton, and Ronald Calloway of Lenoir; and a sister, Kathy Calloway Grigg of Lincolnton.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Calloway family.

Alan Lewis Cunningham

Mr. Alan Lewis Cunningham, age 70, of Hull McGinnis Road in Lincolnton, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Rosa D. Erickson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on this evening, June 9, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the church memorial garden.

Mr. Cunningham was born November 11, 1946, in Dover, New Jersey, to the late Milton Lewis Cunningham and Helen Schultz Cunningham. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Schultz. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves for 28 years, and then retired after 35 years from Bell Labs – Lucent Technologies.

He is survived by his wife, Winnie Eveland Cunningham of the home; a son, Michael Cunningham, and wife Lucia, of Cherryville; two daughters, Amy Jones, and husband Arnold, of Charlotte, and Dawn Scott, and husband James, of Temple, Tex.; two brothers, Bruce Cunningham of Lincolnton and Kenneth Cunningham of West Patterson, NJ; and three grandchildren, Michael Cunningham, Jr., Christopher Scott, and Elizabeth Jones.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 315 N. Cedar Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Cunningham family.

Raymond ‘Robby’ Eugene Robinson

Raymond “Robby” Eugene Robinson, age 60, of Lincolnton passed away May 28, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Veterans National Cemetery in Salisbury with military honors. Rev Michael D. Caskey will officiate.

Mr. Robinson was born September 11, 1956 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to the late Loren Kaye Robinson and Beverly Ann Endorf Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Robinson and Jeff Robinson. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service, and retired with Timken in Lincolnton. He was a member of The Patriot Guard Riders. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren. Robby was a wonderful husband, the best daddy EVER and a great tapaw.

Robby is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda Caskey Robinson; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Robinson Abee and husband, Dexter of Lincolnton; three sons, Brandon Robinson of Nebraska, Daniel Robinson and wife Brittany of Maiden and Joshua Robinson and Maggie of Cherryville; brother, Rodney Robinson and wife Candy of Ruthven, Iowa; sister, Kay Robinson Brands and husband Brad of Brighton, Ill; grandchildren, Malachi and Emma Abee of Lincolnton and Lydia Robinson of Maiden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the community center of the Charles George VA Medical Center Hospice Facility in Asheville and to family and friends for their comfort and love and support.

Memorials may be made to: Lincoln Charter School, 133 Eagle Nest Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Ray Waters

Ray Waters, 87, of Catawba passed away June 5, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on June 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on June 10, 2017 from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church

Bennett Funeral Service in Conover is serving the Waters Family.

Jacel Nelson Snipes

Jacel Nelson Snipes, 74, of Sherrills Ford passed away June 6, 2017.

The funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends today from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Snipes family.

Jimmy Edward Chapman

Jimmy Edward Chapman, 70, of Lawndale passed away June 7, 2017.

The family will received friends on June 8, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. Military rites was performed at 7:30 p.m.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Fallston is serving the Chapman family.

William Lee Evans

William Lee Evans, 77, of Lincolnton passed away June 7, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Ruth Ann Ramsey Fowler

Ruth Ann Ramsey Fowler, 64, of Lincolnton passed away June 8, 2017.

No services are planned at this time.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Fowler family.

Charles Odell ‘Red’ Reynolds

Mr. Charles Odell “Red” Reynolds, 84, of Lincolnton passed away June 8, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete with Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton.