Local softball players picked for State Games

Staff report

Three county athletes will be participating in the softball competition at the Powerade State Games later this month in Greensboro.

West Lincoln’s Addie May, Faith Cooke of East Lincoln and Lincoln Charter’s Hallie Mele were selected to represent Lincoln county on the Region 6 team.

The state is divided into six regions for the games, with each softball team fielding a roster of 15 players. Bob Bove, head coach at Ardrey Kell, will serve as the head coach of the Region 6 team.

The games will be played on June 20 and 21 at UNC-Greensboro and Carolyn Allen Park in Greensboro.