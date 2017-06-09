Criminal Charges— 6-9-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Richard Allen Branch, 42, of 5650 Trailwinds St. in Newton was charged June 6 with one count each of driving while license revoked and no financial responsibility. No bond was set.
- Shawanna Shari Stewart, 26, of 2144 June Dellinger Rd. in Stanley was charged June 6 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
- Ruby May Boggess, 36, of 636 Riverside Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 6 with one count each of false report to law enforcement agencies or officers, contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other and communicating threats. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Dorothy Denise Gilbert, 32, of 210 Heather Ln. in Cherryville was charged June 6 with one count of failure to appear.
- Antonio Franklin Cunningham Sr., 52, of 2838 West Blvd. in Charlotte was charged June 6 with one count of assault by strangulation. No bond was set.
- Audie Eugene Prestwood II, 23, of 5164 Flay Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 6 with five counts of failure to appear; one count each of safecracking, felony breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.
- Tara Marie Jobe, 25, of 4210 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 6 with one count of failure to appear. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Heather Renae Raymer, 25, of 6111 Clearbrook Ln. in Iron station was charged June 6 with one count of unauthorized use of a moto vehicle.
- Lester Ray Bradshaw Jr., 54, of 2425 Johnstown Rd. in Crouse was charged June 6 with one count each of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
- Bobbie Hendricks Woodie, 47, of 4000 Reepsville Rd. in Vale was charged June 6 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and identity theft/ trafficking in stolen identities. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Danyelle Melissa Derose, 31, of 200 Tomberlin Rd. in Mt. Holly was charged June 6 with one count each of breaking and entering rail road cars and other motor vehicles, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.
- Kalim Zyquan Hughes, 18, of 2321 Greenland Ave. in Charlotte was charged June 6 with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Milton Lee Edwards Jr., 19, of 804 Carolina Mills Cir. in Lincolnton was charged June 6 with one count of simple assauly and battery or affray.
- Amanda Lynn Watts, 31, of 7061 Hwy 182 in Cherryville was charged June 6 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Tyler James Beard, 29, of 7061 Hwy 182 in Cherryville was charged June 6 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Kimberly Spring Brittain, 25, of 409 Tot Dellinger Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 6 with one count of non-support parents/ failure to support parents. A $500.00 cash bond was set.
- Travis Richard Mcallister, 37, of 5350 Silver Ln. in iron Station was charged June 6 with two counts of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Mineka Gibson, 30, of 1749 Wandering Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 7 with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Mineka Gibson, 30, of 1749 Wandering Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 7 with one count of failure to comply. A $380.00 cash bond was set.
- Christopher Michael Martin, 33, of 4347 Faith Fork Rd. in Connelly Spring was charged June 7 with two counts of possession of stolen goods and one count of larceny.
- Brittany Dawn Kuykendall, 25, of 3504 Broad River Ln. in Lincolnton was charged June 7 with two counts of simple assault with battery or affray and one count of forcible trespassing of entry and detainer.
