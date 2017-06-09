Church harbors woman without legal status

The congregation and staff of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church should be commended for their incredible generosity in providing sanctuary for a woman in need. They opened their doors to Juana Luz Tobar Ortega, a 24-year resident of the United States who was ordered to leave the country by Thursday.

This is not legal sanctuary. The law doesn’t give churches the right to shelter people whom the government wants to arrest or deport. The Christians of St. Barnabas must rely on higher authority.

This shouldn’t be happening. While Ortega, 45, never had legal status in this country, she has not done anything to deserve a special enforcement action. She’s married to a citizen. She worked in a High Point textile mill. She raised a family and has children and grandchildren. She hasn’t committed any crimes.

The Trump administration has stepped up detentions and deportations, but President Donald Trump himself said enforcement would be aimed at “bad hombres” such as drug dealers and violent criminals.

That strategy would make sense. Even with increased resources put into the Department of Homeland Security and its Immigration and Customs Enforcement division, federal agents must concentrate on the worst cases and can’t afford to waste time and money corralling harmless grandmothers. Yet, according to more and more reports, they are sweeping up the good with the bad.

“If you’re ordered removed from the United States, this agency is going to carry that out,” ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox told the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin. “It should come as no surprise to any of those individuals.”

Then it should come as no surprise to ICE and the Trump administration that many Americans will oppose such draconian action — and that some will do so out of religious conviction.

The fine folks at St. Barnabas should understand that they are engaged in civil disobedience. It’s against the law to harbor people who are wanted by local, state or federal authorities. They could be in legal jeopardy. ICE agents could obtain a warrant to enter and take Ortega into custody. If that happens, members should witness, not resist — and take photos and videos. The images would make a powerful statement about the injustice of the action itself and also the violation of a sacred space in such a heartless cause.

Federal authorities understand the optics. Department of Homeland Security policy recognizes “sensitive locations,” including medical facilities, schools and places of worship. It allows enforcement actions in sensitive locations “in limited circumstances” but says they “will generally be avoided” and require high-level approval.

If ICE agents enter St. Barnabas, we could assume the high-level approval came from the White House itself. It would be that big a story.

But, if ICE can’t go in, Ortega can’t go out except at great risk. She’s trapped — in a friendly home tended by caring Christians — yet still in confinement and maybe for a long time.

A resolution should be simple. The government should reverse its decision. Ortega should be allowed to return to her home in Randolph County and go back to her job. She should be able to live freely with her family. Agents should focus their efforts on apprehending dangerous illegal immigrants so that their work actually makes us safer.

“We strive to nourish the Kingdom in our midst, and to spread it out into the world,” St. Barnabas says on its website. “So we make every attempt to be a church of hospitality and inclusion.”

This church has put faith, hope and charity into action.

— from the News & Record of Greensboro.