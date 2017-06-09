Cardinals outlast Gastonia

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincoln County Post 455 might have gotten off to a slow start Wednesday night, but they finished strong, defeating Gastonia Post 23 by a score of 11-8 for their second Area IV Eastern Division win in as many nights.

Kyle Naspinski’s two-run blast with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Cardinals improved to 4-3 on the season and 4-2 in division play.

Jason Odom’s two-out RBI single in the top of the first inning gave Post 23 the early lead, and they would add three more runs in the second on just one hit to go up 4-0.

The Cardinals answered with a couple runs in the home half of the second when Jordon Easter doubled to lead off the inning, and Brady Drennen and David Borges followed with base hits to cut the Gastonia lead in half.

Lincoln County got to within one run in the fourth inning on Drennen’s solo home run over the rightfield fence, then took the lead for the first time in the game in the fifth. Seth McRorie led off the inning with a single, and advanced all the way to third base on a Gastonia throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

After Nate Kinsch reached on a one-out walk, the Cardinals pulled off the double steal. Kinsch broke for second base, which drew a throw from Post 23 catcher Jacob McCray. On the throw, McRorie raced home, tying the game at 4 all. Kinsch came around to score the go-ahead run on Naspinski’s RBI single, and Post 455 had their first lead of the night.

But the lead did not last long, as Gastonia responded with a big four-run inning. After a walk and a throwing error on a strikeout to start the inning, Post 23 got base hits from Garrett Sutton and Jordan Beaver to help Gastonia retake the lead at 8-5.

Again Lincoln County answered. David Borges and Hunter White, hitting in the number eight and nine spots in the lineup, singled to start the bottom of the sixth inning, and Brendan Gallagher followed with a base hit to load the bases.

McRorie then flied out to center field, but plenty deep enough for Borges to tag up at third base and score easily to trim the lead to 8-6.

Two batters later, an errant throw by a Gastonia infielder on a ground ball off the bat of Kinsch allowed two runs to score, tying the game at 8 apiece.

Naspinski then made the error hurt even worse, belting his two-run homer well over the fence in right-center that gave the Cardinals the lead for good.

Post 455 added an insurance run in the eighth inning when McRorie doubled and later scored on a sacrifice-fly RBI by Kinsch.

Tyler Johnson picked up the win for the Cardinals, pitching in relief of starter Andrew Patrick. Adam Campbell pitched the final 2 ⅔ innings, including retiring the two batters that he faced when he came in in the seventh inning with runners at second and third with one out. Campbell was credited with the save. Justin Helms took the loss for Post 23.

Borges had 3 hits to lead Lincoln County at the plate. McRorie, Naspinski, Drennen and White added two hits each for Post 455, with Naspinski driving in three runs.

Gastonia was led by Odom and Tyler Bradley with two hits apiece. Lincoln County outhit Post 23 14 to 6.

The Cardinals split the season series with Gastonia, losing the first meeting 11-9 back on May 30. Post 23 falls to 4-3 overall, 4-2 in the Eastern Division.

Next up for Lincoln County will be a home game with Hickory on Monday night. Gastonia will take on the Gaston Braves tonight in Belmont.

Gastonia 130 004 000 – 8 6 2

Lincoln Co. 020 125 01x – 11 14 3

WP: Tyler Johnson Save: Adam Campbell

LP: Justin Helms

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the L