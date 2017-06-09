Around Town— 6-9-17

FRIDAY

Blood Drive

Kaco, USA, located at 1001 Lincoln County Pkwy. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from Noon until 3 p.m.

Senior dance

The Gaston County Senior Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy in Dallas will host a senior dance. Admission is $5 per person and doors open at 6 p.m., dancing starts at 7 p.m. For more information please call (704) 922-2165.

SATURDAY

Breakfast

Laurel Hill UMC, located at 731 N. Hwy 18 in Vale will host a pancake breakfast and yard sale starting at 7 a.m. All proceeds go towards the Laurel Hill United Methodist Women’s Missions!

Special Singing

Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 S. Hwy 16 in Stanley will host a free concert starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information contact Caroll Cooke at (704) 618-9762.

Breakfast

Marvin United Methodist Church, located at 2731 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a full breakfast buffet starting at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Bring a friend and let us do the cooking. A $7 donation will benefit the parsonage fund.