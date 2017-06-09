Home » Sports » American Legion Baseball Standings

American Legion Baseball Standings

Eastern Division     

Union County Post 535    5-0    5-0

Gaston Post 144-266    4-1    4-2

Gastonia Post 23    4-2    4-3

Lincoln County Post 455    4-2    4-3

Maiden Post 240    3-3    3-6

Mint Hill    2-2    3-3

Shelby Post 82    1-1    2-1

Kings Mountain Post 155    1-6    1-7

Huntersville Post 321    0-7    0-7

 

Western Division Division Overall

Taylorsville Post 170   5-0   5-0-1

Cherryville Post 100    5-0    9-1

Caldwell County Post 29    3-2    3-2

Asheville Post 70    4-4    4-4

Burke County Post 21    3-5    4-5

Henderson County Post 77    1-2    4-3

Rutherford County Post 423    1-2    1-2

Hickory Post 48    1-4    1-6

Haywood County Post 47    0-4    0-4

 

Thursday:

Cherryville 8, Maiden 0

Dalton Brooks pitched seven innings, striking out 7 to pick up the win as Post 100 shut out Maiden.  Robbie Cowie had a solo home run for Cherryville, who improved to 9-1 on the season.  Post 100 will travel to York, S.C. tonight.

Other scores:

Union County 5, Gaston Braves 4

Burke County 7, Hickory 1

Rutherford County 13, Asheville 3

Shelby 13, Kings Mountain 2

 

Wednesday:

Cherryville 5, Hickory 4

Post 100 trailed 4-0 before scoring 3 runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th on a Post 48 throwing error to remain unbeaten in division play.

Other scores:

Lincoln County 11, Gastonia 8

Asheville 4, Henderson County 2

Gaston Braves 3, Shelby 2

Taylorsville 4, Rutherford County 3

