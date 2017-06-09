American Legion Baseball Standings

Eastern Division

Union County Post 535 5-0 5-0

Gaston Post 144-266 4-1 4-2

Gastonia Post 23 4-2 4-3

Lincoln County Post 455 4-2 4-3

Maiden Post 240 3-3 3-6

Mint Hill 2-2 3-3

Shelby Post 82 1-1 2-1

Kings Mountain Post 155 1-6 1-7

Huntersville Post 321 0-7 0-7

Western Division Division Overall

Taylorsville Post 170 5-0 5-0-1

Cherryville Post 100 5-0 9-1

Caldwell County Post 29 3-2 3-2

Asheville Post 70 4-4 4-4

Burke County Post 21 3-5 4-5

Henderson County Post 77 1-2 4-3

Rutherford County Post 423 1-2 1-2

Hickory Post 48 1-4 1-6

Haywood County Post 47 0-4 0-4

Thursday:

Cherryville 8, Maiden 0

Dalton Brooks pitched seven innings, striking out 7 to pick up the win as Post 100 shut out Maiden. Robbie Cowie had a solo home run for Cherryville, who improved to 9-1 on the season. Post 100 will travel to York, S.C. tonight.

Other scores:

Union County 5, Gaston Braves 4

Burke County 7, Hickory 1

Rutherford County 13, Asheville 3

Shelby 13, Kings Mountain 2

Wednesday:

Cherryville 5, Hickory 4

Post 100 trailed 4-0 before scoring 3 runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th on a Post 48 throwing error to remain unbeaten in division play.

Other scores:

Lincoln County 11, Gastonia 8

Asheville 4, Henderson County 2

Gaston Braves 3, Shelby 2

Taylorsville 4, Rutherford County 3