American Legion Baseball Standings

Eastern Division
Union County Post 535 5-0 5-0
Gaston Post 144-266 4-1 4-2
Gastonia Post 23 4-2 4-3
Lincoln County Post 455 4-2 4-3
Maiden Post 240 3-3 3-6
Mint Hill 2-2 3-3
Shelby Post 82 1-1 2-1
Kings Mountain Post 155 1-6 1-7
Huntersville Post 321 0-7 0-7
Western Division Division Overall
Taylorsville Post 170 5-0 5-0-1
Cherryville Post 100 5-0 9-1
Caldwell County Post 29 3-2 3-2
Asheville Post 70 4-4 4-4
Burke County Post 21 3-5 4-5
Henderson County Post 77 1-2 4-3
Rutherford County Post 423 1-2 1-2
Hickory Post 48 1-4 1-6
Haywood County Post 47 0-4 0-4
Thursday:
Cherryville 8, Maiden 0
Dalton Brooks pitched seven innings, striking out 7 to pick up the win as Post 100 shut out Maiden. Robbie Cowie had a solo home run for Cherryville, who improved to 9-1 on the season. Post 100 will travel to York, S.C. tonight.
Other scores:
Union County 5, Gaston Braves 4
Burke County 7, Hickory 1
Rutherford County 13, Asheville 3
Shelby 13, Kings Mountain 2
Wednesday:
Cherryville 5, Hickory 4
Post 100 trailed 4-0 before scoring 3 runs in the sixth, one in the seventh and the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th on a Post 48 throwing error to remain unbeaten in division play.
Other scores:
Lincoln County 11, Gastonia 8
Asheville 4, Henderson County 2
Gaston Braves 3, Shelby 2
Taylorsville 4, Rutherford County 3
