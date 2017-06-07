Sports Briefs

Recreation Department pool opening

The Lincolnton Recreation swimming pool located at Betty G. Ross Park will be opening for the summer on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. and will assume regular operational hours which are as follows: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Pool admission is $2 per person for city residents with Recreation Dept. issued ID and $3 per person for non-city residents or anyone without Recreation Dept. issued ID.

Season passes and group rates are available, and the pool is available for rental after hours. For more information, contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

East Lincoln to hold baseball camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs will hold their annual baseball camp from June 19 through June 22. The camp will be divided into four age groups, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12 and 13 and up. The Mustangs are excited about their summer camp, which gives them a great opportunity to work with your young ball players. Campers will be instructed by head baseball coach Chris Matile, assistant coaches and current and former players from East Lincoln. The camps goals are to help all campers learn the fundamentals of the game and improve their overall playing abilities while most importantly, having fun. The cost of the camp is $100, and will be held at the East Lincoln High School baseball field each day from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Fight For It event coming to Conover

Fight For It & Company will host “Fight For It” on Saturday, October 21 at Newton-Conover Middle School at 873 Northern Dr. NW in Conover. The event will include MMA, Kickboxing, Boxing and Jiu-Jitsu. The action will get underway at 9 a.m., with the main event coming that evening at 7 p.m. To purchase advance tickets or to pre-register, visit FightForItCompany.com or call 828-855-9151.

East Lincoln girls to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ. The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

Denver Nuggets announce basketball camps

Chip Ashley, director of the Denver Nuggets travel teams, announces the dates for the 22nd annual basketball camps at East Lincoln High School.

7th through 10th graders: June 12-14 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., June 15 from 8:30 a.m. until noon; 2nd through 6th graders, June 12-14 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. June 15 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For boys and girls rising 2nd through 10th grade: June 26-29

7th through 10th grade: 8:30 a.m. until noon. 2nd through 6th grade: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Co-Ed Back to School Camp: July 31st through August 3 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls rising 2nd through 8th grade. All three weeks of camp will be held at East Lincoln High School.

Coach Ashley plans to present a camp similar to ones that he has instructed at Erskine College, Gardner-Webb, High Point, and Winthrop Universities. “I am excited about the basketball camps at East Lincoln High School,” said Ashley. “The objectives of the camp are quite simple — I want campers to have fun and to improve their fundamental skills in all aspects of basketball.”

The costs for the camps are:

Pre-register – $65. Day of Camp – $75.

If you attend multiple camps, the pre-register costs are: 2 weeks of camp – $120, 3 weeks of camp – $165.

There will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Coach Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com or you can download online at http://www.eteamz.com/denvernuggets1 .