Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, June 7

American Legion Baseball

Gastonia at Lincoln County 7 p.m.

Hickory at Cherryville 7 p.m.

Haywood at Caldwell County (DH) 5 p.m.

Henderson County at Asheville 7 p.m.

Rutherford County at Taylorsville 7 p.m.

Shelby at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

American Legion Baseball

Maiden at Cherryville 7 p.m.

Gaston Braves at Union County 7 p.m.

Henderson County at Haywood County 7 p.m.

Hickory at Burke County 7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Shelby 7 p.m.

Mint Hill at Huntersville 7 p.m.

Rutherford County at Asheville 7 p.m.

Friday, June 9

American Legion Baseball

Cherryville at York, S.C. 7 p.m.

Huntersville at Gaston Braves (DH) 6 p.m.

Mint Hill at Kings Mountain 7 p.m.