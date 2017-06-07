This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, June 7
American Legion Baseball
Gastonia at Lincoln County 7 p.m.
Hickory at Cherryville 7 p.m.
Haywood at Caldwell County (DH) 5 p.m.
Henderson County at Asheville 7 p.m.
Rutherford County at Taylorsville 7 p.m.
Shelby at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
American Legion Baseball
Maiden at Cherryville 7 p.m.
Gaston Braves at Union County 7 p.m.
Henderson County at Haywood County 7 p.m.
Hickory at Burke County 7 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Shelby 7 p.m.
Mint Hill at Huntersville 7 p.m.
Rutherford County at Asheville 7 p.m.
Friday, June 9
American Legion Baseball
Cherryville at York, S.C. 7 p.m.
Huntersville at Gaston Braves (DH) 6 p.m.
Mint Hill at Kings Mountain 7 p.m.
