Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, June 7

American Legion Baseball

Gastonia at Lincoln County  7 p.m.

Hickory at Cherryville  7 p.m.

Haywood at Caldwell County (DH)  5 p.m.

Henderson County at Asheville  7 p.m.

Rutherford County at Taylorsville  7 p.m.

Shelby at Gaston Braves  7 p.m.

 

Thursday, June 8

American Legion Baseball

Maiden at Cherryville  7 p.m.

Gaston Braves at Union County  7 p.m.

Henderson County at Haywood County  7 p.m.

Hickory at Burke County  7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Shelby  7 p.m.

Mint Hill at Huntersville  7 p.m.

Rutherford County at Asheville  7 p.m.

 

Friday, June 9

American Legion Baseball

Cherryville at York, S.C.  7 p.m.

Huntersville at Gaston Braves (DH)  6 p.m.

Mint Hill at Kings Mountain  7 p.m.

