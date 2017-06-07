Recording studio coming to downtown Lincolnton

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Sound Factory was opened almost five years ago so that Roger Calhoun’s son, Casey, could get a job in the business after he graduated from college. The small but state-of-the-art recording studio was built above a garage at Calhoun’s residence in Maiden. Casey Calhoun divides his time between the studio in Maiden and one in New York City.

Calhoun is currently in the process of relocating and expanding the Sound Factory to the upper floor of 124 and 128 East Main Street in Lincolnton, with the plan to have it open in November. Throughout the construction, he plans to keep the historic integrity of the building.

In addition to the recording studio, there will be a promotion company, videography studio and a storefront selling vintage, hard-to-find guitars. Guitar lessons will also be offered.

The studio is called the Sound Factory because musicians can come into the studio which has all the instruments already in place, tuned and ready to go, and do the recording pretty much on the fly. They don’t have to spend hours doing sound checks because it’s all done before they get there.

“When they get ready to leave I give them the recording on a flash drive and they can go home and listen to it and figure out what, if anything, needs to be fixed in the next recording,” Calhoun said. “If it’s what they want and they are a world-class band they can go on to Los Angeles or New York and finish the album. It saves them a ton of money and is time-efficient. It’s a factory and turns out the music efficiently.”

Calhoun has been involved in music since he was a small child. Family members played in groups like the Chuck Wagon Game and the Bill Monroe band. He started playing in nightclubs with his dad when he was 5 years old. Calhoun can play many different instruments but he’s never been professionally trained, he’s just be around music his whole life.

“We played at a place in Bessemer City called the Rocking Palace,” he said. “I remember the go-go dancers in cages on either side of my drum set. I knew I wanted to do it because they would come out of their cages at the end of a set, squeeze my cheeks and say ‘you’re so cute.’”

Calhoun recently became engaged to Tracy Silver, a Lincolnton attorney, and she’s involved with opening the Sound Factory in Lincolnton. She also sings and writes songs. Silver will be available to write contracts for musicians and copyrights for songs for the musicians who use the studio. The plan is for it to be a one-stop shop with a promotion company available to do marketing, a lawyer to write contracts and other legal documents, a videographer to do music videos and the recording studio.

“We’re hoping to do the same thing that Sam Phillips did with Sun Studios in Memphis,” Calhoun said. “We just got back from Sun Studios studying how they did everything there. We don’t expect to be the best studio in the world by no means. We will be a good, solid studio offering services at a fair price.”

Calhoun is not new to owning a business in Lincolnton. He has owned Auto Body Solutions in Lincolnton for the past 20 years.

“The music business and car business go hand in hand,” he said. “I love both music and cars. If you told me to choose I’d find it hard.”

Lincoln County is full of great musicians, many of whom live in relative obscurity. Calhoun plans to install a viewing screen and speakers so that when certain musicians are in the studio recording their final tracks, if they are willing to be viewed live and sign releases, the general public will be able to see and hear the recording as it’s happening.

“You’ll be able to sit out on the street and watch an album being made,” he said. “Nobody’s ever done that. I’m really excited about that because everybody wants to know about studio magic.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard