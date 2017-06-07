Protest upheld in Cherryville-Caldwell game

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Caldwell County’s protest of their American Legion Baseball game with Cherryville Post 100 played Saturday night at M.S. Deal Stadium in Granite Falls was upheld.

The protest came in the top of the fifth inning with Cherryville holding a 6-2 lead. After Caldwell County Post 29 had removed starting pitcher Trent Black on head coach Myron Day’s second trip to the mound, Day made another trip to the mound in the same inning to talk to reliever Isaac Bush.

Following a brief conference by the two-man umpiring crew, the ruling was made to force Caldwell County to remove Bush and replace him with another pitcher.

Post 29 then advised the home plate umpire that they wanted to play the game under protest, and on Monday, Area IV commissioner David Coffey ruled that the umpires had indeed made an error and that the game will be replayed at a later date, picking up at the point where Bush was removed.

American Legion Baseball plays by Major League Baseball’s American League rules, which states that the coach is allowed one “free” visit per pitcher each inning, and does not have to remove that pitcher until the second visit.

Post 100’s argument was that Caldwell County did not announce the protest until later in the fifth inning, even though the rulebook states that it must be before the next pitch.

Cherryville’ 15-7 win on Saturday over Post 29 will be wiped off the record books, and the game could be replayed as part of a doubleheader when Caldwell County comes to Cherryville on June 27.

Whenever the game resumes, Post 100 will be batting in the top of the fifth inning with two outs and two runners aboard, holding a 6-2 lead.