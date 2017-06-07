Obituaries— 6-7-17

Ruth Elizabeth Carpenter Gillenwater

CHARLOTTE — Ruth Elizabeth Carpenter Gillenwater, age 91, of Fielding Road in Charlotte, died on Monday, June 5, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Victory Grove Tabernacle with Rev. Luis Blanco officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Gillenwater was born March 14, 1926, in Lincoln County, to the late Samuel Thomas Carpenter and Emma Elizabeth Rhyne Carpenter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Mann Gillenwater; a son, Bruce Thomas Gillenwater; seven brothers; and three sisters. She was a charter member of Victory Grove Tabernacle and played the organ for approximately 60 years.

She is survived by her children, Tim Gillenwater of Charlotte, Beth Walker, and husband Billy, of Raleigh, Rad Gillenwater, and fiancé Gail, of Stanley, Tammy Blanco, and husband Luis, of Pikeville; eight grandchildren, Jamey and Jodey Gillenwater, Cale and Casey Walker, Chad Gillenwater, Danielle Pipkin, Drew and Nicolas Blanco; a sister, Audrey Smith of Salisbury; a brother, John Carpenter of Lincolnton; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Victory Grove Tabernacle, 457 Victory Grove Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Linda Rose

Linda Rose, 65, of Maiden, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017 at Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln.

She was born May 3, 1952 in Lincoln County and was the daughter of the late Ernest Roy and Mildred Love Leatherman Rose. In addition to her parents, a granddaughter, Heather Blancher and a brother, Junior Rose preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory: three daughters, Lisa Rose and fiancée Ben Mattingly of Lincolnton, Frances Blancher of Lincolnton, Rose Mary Dorsey and husband Scott of Granite Falls; one son, Samuel Blancher and wife Angel of Maiden; one brother, Carrol Rose of Lincolnton; three sisters Rachel Smith of Maiden, Darlene Huffman of Lincolnton and Susie Rose of Maiden; twelve grandchildren, Marca Rose, Matthew Parker, Will Dellinger, Billy, Dillan, Tyler, Luke Franklin, Justin Kennedy, Gracie, Isabella, and Zane Dorsey, Thorne Blancher; four great grandchildren Jett Rose, Mavrik Moore, Raelyn Parker, James Franklin Jr.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel, Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

Harry Albert Varner

Mr. Harry Albert Varner, age 73, of Highway 27, East in Lincolnton, died on Monday, June 5, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Little officiating.

Mr. Varner was born October 30, 1943, in Lincoln County, to the late Henry and Thelma Christopher Varner. He served in the United States Air Force and then later worked as a manager for Southern Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Keener Varner of the home; a son, Gregory Varner, and wife Tracie, of Hendersonville; two daughters, Jennifer Varner of Denver, and Megan Price, and husband James, of Greenwood, S.C.; two sisters, Joyce McCumbee of Iron Station, and Macie Brown of Belmont; and one granddaughter, Natalee Price.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, PO Box 23, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Jacob Henry Bradshaw

Mr. Jacob Henry Bradshaw, 65, of 2124 Shoal Road, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Bradshaw was born in Catawba County, on October 6, 1951, a son of the late Amos Bradshaw and Mary Lou Taylor Bradshaw. He was a self-employed carpenter. Mr. Bradshaw was a member of Crouse United Methodist Church and attended North Brook Baptist Church in Cherryville. He enjoyed working with wood.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Shirley Dean Wise of the home; a son, Adam Shane Bradshaw; a daughter, Michelle Downs both of Shelby; two stepchildren, Chuck Johnson of Lincolnton and Angela Homesley of Claremont; a brother, Marvin Bradshaw of Catawba; a sister, Anna Helton of Denver; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held today, June 7, 2017 from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home and at other times the family will be at the home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. today, June 7, 2017 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Wise officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

W.A. ‘Bo’ Abernethy, Jr.

Mr. W.A. “Bo” Abernethy, Jr., age 89, of McAlister Road, Lincolnton died Monday, June 5, 2017.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Boger City United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Ervin and Rev. Charles Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at Boger City United Methodist Church.

Mr. Abernethy was born on February 29, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Andrew Abernethy, Sr. and Edna “Abby” Bisaner Abernethy. He was also preceded in death by infant son, Robert Edgar Abernethy; son, Franklin T. Robinson; brothers, Ralph L. Abernethy, Sr. and W. Clyde Abernethy; sister, Edith Abernethy Warren; and son-in-law, Richard B. Wilkes. Mr. Abernethy was retired from an over 40-year career in real estate and development, where he was instrumental in acquiring the properties for the Timken Corporation and the Lincoln County Airport. Also, he was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel S. Abernethy of the home; two daughters, Fran A. Cagle (Don) of Lincolnton and Linda R. Wilkes of New Bern; four grandchildren, Kathryn Wilkes Kaushagen and spouse, Matthew, C. Ryan Wilkes and spouse, Leigh Ann, Charles Spencer Cagle and spouse, Mary, and Rachel Frances Cagle and spouse, Jason; five great-grandchildren, Clayton, Mason, Lyla, Emily and Ruthie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

Memorials may be made to Boger City United Methodist Church, 2320 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Loyd Edward Lewis

Loyd Edward Lewis, 75, of Newton passed away May 27th, 2017.

Memorial services will be held June 9, 2017, at 6:30 pm, at Christ Alive Church in Newton. The family will gather with friends and family at the Lewis home following the service.

Delores Faye Thomas

Delores Faye Thomas, 64, of Iron Station died June 5, 2017.

There are no services are planned at this time.

Jacel Nelson Snipes

Jacel Nelson Snipes, 74, of Sherrills Ford passed away June 6, 2017.

A funeral service will be held June 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Rodney David Cook

Rodney David Cook, 48, of Vale passed away June 4, 2017.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. June 6th, 2017 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held June 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Carpenters Grove Baptist Church. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes before the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

James Franklin ‘Jim” Bolick

James Franklin ‘Jim” Bolick, 73, of Denver passed away June 4, 2017.

No services are scheduled.

Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville Sr.

Jeremiah Eugene Turbeville Sr. passed away June 4, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be held June 9, 2017 at 2 p.m.at Seneca Baptist Church in Seneca. The family will receive friends following the service.

Timothy William Jones

Timothy William Jones, 63, of Claremont passed away June 4, 2017.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Fred Harold Kirby

Fred Harold Kirby, 84, of Hickory passed away June 1, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held June 9, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory with military honors. The family will be in the fellowship hall of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church following the service to greet family and friends.

Betty ‘Maxine’ Teague Morrison

Betty “Maxine” Teague Morrison, 88, of Newton passed away June 4, 2017.

A memorial service will be held June 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service in the Gomedela Room of First United Methodist Church.

Hazel Gragg Icard

Hazel Gragg Icard, 85, of Taylorsville passed away June 5, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held June 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Community Christian Fellowship Church in Hickory. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends this evening from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Community Christian Fellowship Church.

