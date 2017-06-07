Lincoln County school board names new superintendent

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County school board has named a replacement for superintendent Dr. Sherry Hoyle, who is set to retire in July. A contract with Dr. Lory Morrow, the current superintendent of Davidson County Schools, was approved by the board of education during a committee meeting on Tuesday. The selection of Morrow came after an extensive search process over the last three and a half months, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Board of Education.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Lory Morrow come on board,” school board member Heather Rhyne said. “I’m excited for the future of Lincoln County Schools. I think she will be a valuable new member of the team. The board was attracted to Dr. Morrow’s experience and the positions she has held.”

Morrow began her career in education in 1989 and was hired by Davidson County in December 2013. Prior to that, she was in the administration of the Gaston County school system for more than three years and served in various administrative and teaching capacities with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg system and Iredell-Statesville Schools earlier in her career.

Morrow, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native, holds doctoral and master’s degrees from Gardner-Webb University and received her undergraduate degree from UNC-Wilmington. She also completed a superintendent training program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education, according to her LinkedIn page. She was named Regional Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by the Piedmont-Triad Education Consortium and was a finalist for the state superintendent of the year, according to the press release. Morrow also serves as the president of the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum.

“Lincoln County Schools was very attractive to me for several reasons,” Morrow said. “It has a long-standing tradition of providing quality education for all students, providing options and opportunities, preparing students for the workforce and life after high school. I was also attracted to the area, I have family here and lived in the Charlotte metro area prior to going to Davidson County, so this is like coming home. I want to be part of all the good work that the school system is doing and continue to look at ways we can provide a rigorous environment for students.”

Morrow and her family plan to relocate to Lincoln County and are currently looking for a home. Morrow said that she was attracted to the size of the Lincoln County Schools system because she would be able to form relationships with teachers, leaders and community members, not only with the board, and will feel like she is part of the fabric of the school system.

Hoyle served her entire career in the Lincoln County Schools district, and was hired as superintendent in 2011. Both Hoyle and Morrow were the first women hired as superintendent at their current jobs.

