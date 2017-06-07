Criminal Charges— 6-7-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Johnathon Loyd Hamrick, 36, of 527 North Dr. in Cherryville was charged June 2 with one count of felon possessing a firearm. A $12,500 bond was set.
- Doris Martin Thompson, 60, of 8201 Hallman Rd. in Vale was charged June 2 with one count of harassing phone call.
- Stephen Nicholas Stiffler, 32, of 3241 Fairground Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 2 with one count of probation violation.
- Ronald Joe Ward, 47, of 3403 Tyringham Dr. in Lincolnton was charged June 2 with one count of worthless check.
- William Wellington Watt, 21, of 410 Mull Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 2 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Harold Randy Phillips, 56, of 130 W. Kiser Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 3 with one count of first degree trespassing.
- Randall Todd Brown, 45, of 18515 The Commons Blvd. in Cornelius was charged June 3 with one count each of open container-prohibited for driver and driving while impaired. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Richard Scott Hunsucker, Jr., 32, of 107 Lake Sylvia Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 3 with one count each of assault on a female by a male over eighteen years of age and communicating threats.
- David James Moore, 25, of 5808 Boxer Dr. in Iron Station was charged June 3 with two counts of injury to personal property and one count each of assault on a female by a male over eighteen years of age, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jamele Rashard Wilson, 28, of 302 Newcastle Ave. in Lincolnton was charged June 4 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Allen Jubin, 29, of 2546 Southland Tr. in Lincolnton was charged June 4 with one count each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny.
- William Harvey Leonard, 42, of 1556 Tablerock Ln. in Lincolnton was charged June 5 with one count each of assault on a female by a male over eighteen years of age and communicating threats.
- Ricky Deon Dellinger, 28, of 992 Hatchett Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 5 with twelve counts of obtaining property by false pretenses; five counts of identity theft trafficking in stolen identities and one count each of obtaining money falsely representing physical defect and failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Paula Beasley Hopper, 49, of 2144 June Dellinger Rd. in Stanley was charged June 5 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $2,000 bond was set.
- Kenneth Battle Nixon, 55, of Keener Rd. in Lincolnton was charged June 5 with one count of failure to appear.
- Tawanna Marie Stewart, 26, of 2144 June Dellinger Rd. in Stanley was charged June 5 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and injury to personal property. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
- Zerrie Andraya Stewart, 28, of 2144 June Dellinger Rd. in Stanley was charged June 5 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
- Brandon Chadrick Aldridge, of 165 Woodlawn Ave. in Belmont was charged June 5 with two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule III controlled substance.
- Sheldon Eugene Hopper, 46, of 2144 June Dellinger Rd. in Stanley was charged June 5 with one count of assault on a female.
