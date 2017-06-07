Commissioners deny solar farm, approve budget

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners once again denied a request for the construction of a solar farm on 36 acres of land in Denver near Lake Norman, by a 4-1 vote on Monday evening.

The commissioners ruled that those in opposition of the solar farm provided substantial, material and competent evidence supporting the claim that the construction of the solar farm would damage property values in the surrounding area, specifically those in the Sailview neighborhood where homes range in price from $400,000 to well over $1 million. Commissioner Carrol Mitchem, the only commissioner who was on the board when the case was first presented in 2013, submitted the lone dissenting vote on the matter.

Commissioner Martin Oakes filed the motion to deny the request, citing specific evidence presented during the initial hearing on the request nearly four years ago. Oakes referenced an instance where the Clay County Board of Equalization and Review reduced the value of 19 homes by 30 percent due to the construction of a nearby solar farm. He also cited the attempted sale of a home that abuts the property in question in which a contract was drawn up, but the potential buyer terminated the contract four days prior to the closing date and confirmed the recent posting of zoning signs for the solar farm as the reason why.

Gary, Timothy and Virginia Dellinger, who own the land where the solar farm would be located, can appeal the board’s decision to a higher court once again if they so choose.

In other county business, the commissioners voted 4-1 — with Mitchem casting the lone dissenting vote — to approve the county budget for Fiscal Year 2018. The budget checks in just shy of $99 million and does not include a property tax increase, although one was discussed during preliminary budget talks.

Mitchem, who has never voted in favor of a county budget during his tenure as a commissioner, objected to a $4 million grading project at the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Regional Airport that’s included in next year’s budget. The project will be financed over 20 years, resulting in an annual debt payment of approximately $365,000 beginning in Fiscal Year 2019, according to County Manager Kelly Atkins.

“I have a real problem with spending millions of dollars of taxpayer money to grade at the airport in hopes of what may be, could be, might not be profit for the county,” Mitchem said. “I have a real problem with that and it gives me heartburn that, you as taxpayers, your money is being spent for that. I just wanted to bring that out in particular to let the people know how their money is being spent. That’s in the budget, and therefore, I can not vote for this budget with that money being used for this purpose”

The 40 acres of land to be graded will be used for economic development in hopes of attracting new business to Lincoln County.

“What we’re grading is not for runways or anything for airplanes, unless of course they want to put hangars out there, but it is for economic development,” commission chairman Bill Beam said. “That land was purchased by the county in 1997 and has been laying there for 20 years and nobody has done anything with it. Our predecessors on this board have chosen not to do anything with it. (The Lincoln Economic Development Association) tells us that if we do this grading that they can make it useful for economic development to get jobs and businesses that pay taxes and generate commercial income for the taxpayers of this county.”

Oakes added that, in the 1990’s, the board of commissioners at that time gambled on the industrial park off of Highway 321, which now brings in $2 million annually in tax revenue for the county.

“This is yet another time where we’re going to make an investment in hopes that it will pay off,” Oakes said. “It may not pay off immediately, but I have every confidence that it will look like the 321 business park in three or four years.”

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of LTN File