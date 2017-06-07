Cardinals get past Maiden

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Lincoln County Cardinals got off to a fast start, then held off a late rally by the Maiden Salamanders for a 8-6 Area IV Eastern Division win Tuesday night at East Lincoln.

The Cardinals got on the board in the bottom half of the first inning after two were out with nobody aboard. Centerfielder Lane Hoover delivered a two-out single, stole second base and scored on Kyle Naspinski’s RBI base hit. Jordon Easter followed with a run-scoring triple, giving Lincoln County a 2-0 lead.

After Cardinal’s starting pitcher Tavin Johnson cruised through the top of the second, Post 455 added another run in the bottom of the inning on a single from Jake Quilla, a fielder’s choice and a pair of wild pitches.

The Cardinals took control of the game in the third inning with three consecutive base hits. First, Hoover singled with one out, and Naspinski followed with his second hit of the night.

After Hoover stole third base, Easter belted a two-run double in the gap to make the score 5-0, and later scored on another Maiden wild pitch to extend the lead to six.

And Post 455 wasn’t finished. Again with two outs and no baserunners aboard, the Cardinals produced another run. First it was a Brendan Gallagher two-out double, followed by a Seth McRorie single. Hoover followed with an RBI double, making it a 7-0 game and seemingly out of reach.

But in American Legion Baseball, no lead is safe. Maiden rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth inning on consecutive singles from Grayeson Brown, Mac Beam and J.R. McRee to make it a 7-2 game.

Then the Salamanders unloaded for four runs in the seventh when Andy Friar led off with a base hit, and Josh Frye reached on a base on balls. Daniel Kahill’s single loaded the bases, and Brantley Durham followed with a two-run double to close the gap to 7-4.

RBI groundouts on the right side of the infield by Brown and Beam scored Kahill and Durham, and all of a sudden it was a one-run game.

The Cardinals got a little breathing room back with an insurance run in the home half of the seventh. Easter led things off with a double, his third extra-base hit of the game. He advanced to third on Brady Drennen’s flyout to deep center, then scored on a balk on the Maiden pitcher.

Drennen, who had gone to the mound in the seventh and recorded the final out of the inning, retired six of the final seven batters in the eighth and ninth innings to preserve the victory for Lincoln County.

The Cardinals finished the game with 13 hits total, led by Hoover’s 4 for 5 night. Easter went 3 for 4 at the plate, with a triple and two doubles. He had 3 RBIs and scored two runs, while picking up the win on the mound. Naspinski and Quilla added two hits each for Post 455.

Maiden, who only had one hit through the first five innings, finished the game with seven base hits. Durham had two hits, including a double and a pair of RBIs to lead the Salamanders.

Chantz London, the starting pitcher for Maiden, took the loss. Drennen picked up the save for Lincoln County.

The Cardinals, who improved to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the division, will be at home tonight to take on Gastonia Post 23. Maiden (3-5, 3-3) will travel to Cherryville on Thursday.

Maiden 000 002 400 – 6 7 0

Lincoln Co. 213 100 10x – 8 13 0

WP: Jordon Easter LP: Chantz London

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN