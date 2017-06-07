Battle of Ramsour’s Mill events begin Friday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Ramsour’s Mill Battleground historic site in Lincolnton is beginning to be transformed to look much like it did during the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill on June 20, 1780. The annual celebration and reenactment of the battle will be held beginning Friday. The event commemorates the battle, which was a significant moment in the history of the American Revolution and Lincoln County.

Darryl Harkley, who worked for Lincoln County under the title of historical coordinator, started the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill event in the mid-1990s, according to Lincoln County Historical Association executive director Jason Harpe. The Lincoln County Historical Association assumed responsibility for the event more than 10 years ago.

“The event is important because it connects folks in a very tangible way to a specific time and place in our local history that is hard for us to fathom by today’s standards,” Harpe said. “There is something very special about a place where history was made. It is a feeling, a vibe, a connection and a thread from which many local folks are connected to others throughout our country. Many people can trace ancestors to a site in Lincolnton where history was made.”

The 2017 event begins on Friday with a battle site ghost walk at 8 p.m. The camp opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a wreath-laying ceremony by the Sons of the American Revolution at the mass gravesite. Some of the actors and actresses who played in the recent performances of “Thunder Over Carolina,” a drama performed at the Lincoln Cultural Center and centered on the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill, will also be taking part in the wreath-laying ceremony.

“This battle was extremely important to the American Revolution and we are trying to keep that memory alive,” Catawba Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution President Jack Bowman said. “It’s listed as one of the top 25 deadliest battles of the Revolutionary War. It was only one of a few that there was a Patriot victory and it was the only one where it was a decisive Patriot victory.”

The battle was fought by 400 Patriot militiamen, who took on more than 1,000 Tories loyal to the British, according to Bowman. The Battle of Ramsour’s Mill didn’t involve any British soldiers – the fight was neighbor against neighbor and, in some instances, brother against brother.

In the end, there were approximately 100 dead and 200 wounded, many of whom died after the battle, with casualties about equal for both sides. Because most did not wear uniforms it was difficult to distinguish which side they fought on. Many were buried on the battle site in a mass grave. The battle was a significant turn in American Revolutionary history in that it lowered the morale of Loyalists in the south, weakening their support of the British.

In addition, if the Patriots had not defeated this Loyalist army that was forming around Ramsour’s Mill, then the Overmountain Men who were coming from Tennessee, Virginia and parts of North Carolina and South Carolina would have met this army before they got to King’s Mountain, which may have prevented the Patriot victory there.

“We are proud that our people in this area of North Carolina did such a great job,” Bowman said. “The Tory army could never reform itself because they were so soundly defeated. When (British Major Patrick) Ferguson came up he had to fight with the people he had.”

The main goal of the Sons of American Revolution is to honor those Patriots who fought or rendered aid, according to Bowman.

“Whatever they did to help the Patriot cause, we want to make absolutely sure that their memory is not forgotten,” he said. “When I walk through the battleground these days I find the integrity of the battlefield severely compromised, with three schools and a football field having been built on the grounds and years of artifact hunters scouring the area for relics and souvenirs having taken much of the context away from this hallowed plot of ground.”

This is a national event for the Sons of the American Revolution and members will be coming from all over the United States to attend the Battle of Ramsour’s Mill commemoration ceremony.

After the wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, there will be battle site tours at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. that start at the scheduled time at the main log building. At 1:15 p.m. there will be a presentation by John Slaughter, superintendent at Cowpens, Kings Mountain and 96 Military Parks. At 1:45 p.m. there will be a tactical presentation. Fiddlin’ Fred and Mary Lail will play at 5 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a “Fourth Wall” program and another ghost walk at 8 p.m.

The camp reopens at 10 a.m. on Sunday with morning prayer. There will be battle site tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. that start at the scheduled time at the main log building, and a tactical presentation at 1:45 p.m.

The Agitators from Sherrill’s Ford will play fiddle and dance music of the American Revolution on Saturday and Ken Bloom of Pilot Mountain will play on Sunday. Living history demonstrations and events will take place throughout the day in and around the main log building and in re-enactors’ camps. The re-actors will be demonstrating period pudding, musket cleaning, firing demonstrations and other period activities.

The re-enactors are coming from Locke’s Militia, New Acquisitions Militia, 1st Mecklenburg Militia and the Jaegers. Both the Jacob Forney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Catawba Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will have booths set up to share information about their organizations.

Rick Owens of Simpsonville, South Carolina is coming with a group of woodworkers and bringing a shaving horse for children to make wooden mallets. The Lincoln County Hearth Cooks will be doing 18th century hearth cooking starting Friday afternoon through Sunday. Tammy Zettlemoyer will be set up and selling her period reproductions of slip decorated redware.

The two-day event will be held behind Lincolnton High School, located at 301 Jeb Seagle Drive.

Image courtesy of LTN File