Panel brings faith leaders together

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Foothills Interfaith Assembly, which was formed two years ago, held its first Lincoln County Interfaith Panel on Monday at the Lincolnton library. Four representatives from different faith traditions participated in the panel. The panelists included Rabbi Dennis Jones from Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory, Rev. Susan Smith Walker from Emanuel Reformed Church in Lincolnton, Imam Khalid Griggs from Community Mosque of Winston-Salem and associate chaplain at Wake Forest University and President William Keener from the Hickory Humanist Alliance.

“This marks the two-year anniversary of Foothills Interfaith Assembly,” co-founder Duston Barto said. “We formed as a direct response to the hate speech from Commissioner (Carrol) Mitchem. We wanted to do something that promoted some of the ideas that we wish to present to the community. This evening we are having a panel discussion from four of the major faith groups, Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Atheism.”

Mitchem, the former chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, received national attention in 2015 when he told a Times-News reporter that he would only allow Christians to give an invocation prior to board meetings, and said that he wasn’t “going to listen to (a) Muslim pray.”

Foothills co-founder Tony Brown, from the North Carolina Piedmont Church of Wicca, moderated the panel.

“The ultimate goal is to awaken the community to the diversity of religious faith within our religion,” Brown said. “By doing this in steps and letting people know there’s an active Jewish community, an active Humanist community, Muslim community and so on, it will gradually open their eyes to the different ways of believing in God and living a good life.”

Barto said he believes there’s a misconception that in order to engage in an interfaith group, a person has to let down their beliefs. Barto, a practicing Muslim, said that hasn’t been the case with him.

The four panelists were asked a set of questions by Brown and then an open discussion was held between the four. At the close of the discussion, the attendees were able to ask their own questions of the panelists. The meeting was held without disruption.

“We can’t wait for tragedies to happen before we build bridges between our faiths,” Barto said. “By being proactive with interfaith, we allow the best of humanity to lead the discourse and set the tone for society.”

The Foothills Interfaith Assemble maintains a Facebook page at facebook.com/FoothillsInterfaith/.

