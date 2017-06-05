Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, June 5

American Legion Baseball

Haywood County at Cherryville (DH)  6 p.m.

Maiden at Lincoln County  7 p.m.

Asheville at Rutherford County  7 p.m.

Burke County at Hickory  7 p.m.

Gastonia at Gaston Braves  7 p.m.

Shelby at Huntersville  7 p.m.

Union County at Kings Mountain  7 p.m.

 
Tuesday, June 6

American Legion Baseball

Gastonia at Cherryville  7 p.m.

Union County at Shelby  7 p.m.

 

Wednesday, June 7

American Legion Baseball

Gastonia at Lincoln County  7 p.m.

Hickory at Cherryville  7 p.m.

Haywood at Caldwell County (DH)  5 p.m.

Henderson County at Asheville  7 p.m.

Rutherford County at Taylorsville  7 p.m.

Shelby at Gaston Braves  7 p.m.

