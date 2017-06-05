This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, June 5
American Legion Baseball
Haywood County at Cherryville (DH) 6 p.m.
Maiden at Lincoln County 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rutherford County 7 p.m.
Burke County at Hickory 7 p.m.
Gastonia at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.
Shelby at Huntersville 7 p.m.
Union County at Kings Mountain 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
American Legion Baseball
Gastonia at Cherryville 7 p.m.
Union County at Shelby 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
American Legion Baseball
Gastonia at Lincoln County 7 p.m.
Hickory at Cherryville 7 p.m.
Haywood at Caldwell County (DH) 5 p.m.
Henderson County at Asheville 7 p.m.
Rutherford County at Taylorsville 7 p.m.
Shelby at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.
