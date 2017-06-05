Post 100 dominant at Caldwell, but game played under protest

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

GRANITE FALLS—In a game played under protest, Cherryville Post 100 pounded out 17 hits, cruising to a 15-7 win over Caldwell County Post 29 Saturday night at M.S. Deal Stadium in Granite Falls.

However, the contest was yet another game in the storied rivalry to be mired in controversy.

With Post 100 holding a 6-2 lead and still batting in the top of the fifth inning, Caldwell County head coach Myron Day made a visit to the mound to talk to pitcher Isaac Bush. Bush had come on in relief of starting pitcher Trent Black on Day’s second visit to the mound of the inning. Black had faced the first four batters of the inning without recording an out.

After Bush retired the first two batters that he faced, the right-hander gave up a walk to Levi Kiser and an RBI double to Jared Emory, causing Day to make another trip to the mound.

Following a brief discussion between the two umpires, the decision was made by the two-man crew that Caldwell County would have to remove Bush and replace him with a third pitcher of the inning.

Their interpretation of the rule was that after the first “free” visit to mound by a coach, any and all trips to the mound in that inning thereafter must result in a pitching change.

Day immediately began to dispute the call, and later in the inning made the necessary steps to play the game under protest.

As for the game, Post 29 took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a hit, two Cherryville errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

After Post 100 settled down on the defensive side, the offense struck for three runs in the top of the third inning. Dayne Homesley doubled and later scored on Colton Stroupe’s RBI base hit, and two batters later Wade Walker delivered a two-run single that gave Cherryville a 3-2 lead.

Post 100 added six runs in the controversial fifth inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Emory and a two-run single by Austin Treadway.

Post 29 closed the gap to 9-6 with an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning and three runs on just two hits in the sixth, including a two-run single from Garrison Burris.

But Cherryville, who had baserunners in every inning but one, continued to hit the baseball and score runs. Noah Eaker singled and scored in the seventh inning on Emory’s second RBI double of the game, and Post 100 scored four more times in the eighth.

With two outs and nobody on base, Cherryville put together a string of five hits and a walk, including an RBI double by Eaker, a two-run single from Kiser and a run-scoring single by Emory. Post 100 added an insurance run in the ninth when Matt Bumgardner doubled and later scored on a wild pitch.

Emory and Homesley, the number eight and nine hitters in Saturday’s lineup, led Cherryville with three hits apiece. Stroupe, Bumgardner, Walker, and Eaker added two hits each. Burris had a pair of singles to lead Caldwell County.

Starting pitcher Wade Walker picked up the win for Post 100, pitching 5-plus innings. Bumgardner tossed the final for innings in relief.

As of Sunday night, no decision had been made on the protest. It is believed that if the protest is upheld, the game will pick up at the point where Bush was taken out of the game. Cherryville would be batting in the top of the fifth inning with two outs, two runners aboard and a 6-2 lead. But that is still to be determined.

Post 100 will be back in action tonight at Fraley Field in Cherryville when they host Haywood County in a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.

Cherryville 003 060 141 – 15 17 4

Caldwell Co. 200 013 100 – 7 7 1





Friday

Cherryville 16, Asheville 3

Post 100 cruised to a 16-3 seven-inning road win over Post 70 Friday night at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville. Trailing 2-0 going to the third inning, Cherryville took the lead with three unearned runs aided by an infield error, a walk and a hit batter. From that point on, Post 100 would score in every inning until the game was called due to the 10-run rule. All nine Cherryville starters had at least one hit, with Wes Reynolds leading the way with 3. Austin Treadway, Robbie Cowie, and Zeke Hester with two hits apiece. Dallas Bridges pitched six innings, picking up the win on the mound.

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN