Hog Happenin’, Quiet Riot roar into Lincolnton

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The streets of downtown Lincolnton rumbled with the noise of hundreds of motorcycles attending Hog Happenin’ Friday night and Saturday. The iconic rock group Quiet Riot added their own rumble Friday evening during a concert played to a packed crowd.

Quiet Riot’s history began in the 1970’s and, like so many musicians and bands, its success has been up and down. Except for the few years the group disbanded, Quiet Riot has continued to thrill audiences.

The group was founded by vocalist Kevin DuBrow, who died in 2007. Drummer Frankie Banali, who joined Quiet Riot in 1982, is the only original band member still with the group and he has the distinction of being the only member of Quiet Riot to have recorded on every single release from Metal Health (1983) through Rehab (2006).

“If it wasn’t for the fans I wouldn’t have the life and success that I’ve had,” he said. “I completely and totally owe it to them and that’s why I never take it for granted.”

Quiet Riot was recently joined by 2011 American Idol fourth-place finalist James Durbin.

“James is different from the singers we’ve had in the past,” Banali said. “I think the biggest difference is, putting aside he has a ridiculously great vocal range and is an incredible performer on stage, he has the same spirit that (DuBrow) had when I first met him in 1980. Nobody’s ever going to replace Kevin because he was one-of-a-kind but, having said that, life goes on and you’ve got to move on.”

At 28, Durbin, who’s the youngest member of Quiet Riot, said he knew his voice was most suited for the classic rock sound and there were not many other types of music that he could enjoy.

“I think the greatest part about being with Quiet Riot is that the audience is already built in,” he said. “All I do is show up and sing the songs. These guys are like brothers and family and even though this is just my seventh time playing with them it feels like we’ve been together for years.”

Quiet Riot has a new album coming out Aug. 4 called “Road Rage,” which Banali said will have a lot of things that Quiet Riot fans will be able to connect to the band’s musical path.

“If you listen to every Quiet Riot album you’ll see that they have evolved and changed,” Banali said. “We didn’t go out to try to remake Mental Health or Conditional Critical – that’s foolish. It’s something that happened in a time and a place and how we were feeling and playing. There’s things in the album that are definite Quiet Riot and some things that are progression.”

Even in the 1990’s, when grunge was popular, Quiet Riot continued to make records because they wanted to continue to make new music, according to Banali.

Banali’s wife is from South Carolina and has friends in North Carolina and Banali said some of these friends and family were at the concert.

“I love the area, the people, the food and the attitude,” he said. “I love the sincere kindness and generosity of the people here. It gets you warm all over, and the grits aren’t bad.”

Banali who is 65 years old, said he stays with music because he loves it but he hates traveling. He’s a vegetarian, exercises and has been drug-free for almost 30 years.

“I really love doing this,” Banali said. “I’m still in touch with my friends from the first good garage band I had when I was 16. I was the only one that stuck with it. I never know if the next time I step on the stage it’s going to be the last time I play. Nobody’s ever great every night but I’ve got to try every night to play great because I would hate for that one night that I just didn’t care for it to be how I’m going to be remembered.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard