Guest View— Tackling veteran suicide

The veterans who fought and served for our freedom deserve all we can do for them. Some of them need our assistance in a tough fight they face today — the fight against suicide.

An average of 20 veterans die by their own hand every day, according to data gathered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s almost one veteran an hour.

And it’s not just, as some might think, veterans of our most recent engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan. About 65 percent of veterans who die from suicide are 50 or older.

The causes vary, but include depression and other mental-health challenges.

The VA has often left much to be desired in its service. The vets deserve extra effort. And sometimes those of us who are closer to the veterans are in a position to intervene more effectively.

No one likes to think of our warriors suffering from debilitating circumstances that can lead to such a tragic ending.

­— from the Winston-Salem Journal.