Controversial solar farm back on county agenda

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will once again rule on the controversial Strata Solar case during tonight’s meeting before conducting a public hearing related to the proposed county budget for Fiscal Year 2018.

The board first addressed the Strata Solar case in 2013 when Denver residents Gary, Timothy and Virginia Dellinger requested a conditional-use permit to place a 36-acre solar farm on their property. The commissioners ultimately denied the request by a 3-1 vote after residents of the nearby Sailview neighborhood petitioned based on what opponents said would be a decrease in property values caused by the solar farm. The Dellingers then decided to appeal the ruling and the case has been making its rounds through the North Carolina court system ever since.

Strata Solar is no longer involved in the case. However, the Dellingers are still allowed to appeal the board’s ruling in case another development company wishes to construct a solar farm on their land.

Last year, the Court of Appeals reversed the county’s initial ruling, noting that Strata Solar met its initial burden of proof by presenting substantial, material and competent evidence to support the conclusion that issuance of the permit for the solar farm would not substantially damage the property value of surrounding residences. The court ruled that the board of commissioners incorrectly required Strata Solar to satisfy a “burden of persuasion” for issuance of the permit rather than shifting the burden of proof to those in opposition of the solar farm.

Having met its initial burden of proof, there is a presumption in place that Strata is entitled to issuance of the conditional-use permit requested, according to a memorandum county attorney Wesley Deaton sent to the board of commissioners last month. Tonight, the board will rule on whether those in opposition of the solar farm have presented substantial, material and competent evidence that the solar farm would injure the surrounding property values, sufficient to overcome Strata Solar’s evidence to the contrary.

All five county commissioners have indicated that they plan to participate in the deliberation of tonight’s decision. None of the currently sitting commissioners were involved during the original hearings in 2013 — Commissioner Carrol Mitchem was recused from the matter after a previously undisclosed business relationship with Strata Solar became public through a now-defunct Denver newspaper’s investigation — but each board member has had the opportunity to read and review all of the evidence that was previously considered.

The other four board members will need to vote on whether to allow Mitchem’s participation prior to the deliberations this evening.

According to Deaton, counsel for the Dellingers has indicated that he will be filing a motion to recuse Commissioner Rich Permenter, who is a Sailview resident that has actively and publicly opposed the solar farm throughout the process. Again, the other four board members will have to consider the motion to recuse before voting on the allowance of Permenter’s participation.

In other county business, Lincoln County residents will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed 2018 budget during tonight’s public hearing.

The budget, which currently checks in just shy of $99 million, included a shortfall of approximately $3.1 million when comparing projected revenues and expenditures. The board of commissioners considered a property tax increase to make up the difference before ultimately deciding to instead take the $3.1 million from the county’s general fund to balance the budget.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

