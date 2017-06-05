City adopts budget for Fiscal Year 2018

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council voted unanimously on Thursday night to adopt the Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal as presented by City Manager Steve Zickefoose.

The vote followed a brief public hearing that included just one speaker, Lincoln County street preacher Alan Hoyle, who praised Zickefoose and the city council for crafting a budget with the needs of the Lincolnton residents in mind.

Zickefoose, with the help of the council and the city’s various department heads, spent months developing the budget that he called “the most challenging” of the 35 public-sector spending plans he’s prepared over the years. The budget checks in just shy of $27 million, which is approximately $2.5 million less than the current year’s budget.

“If somebody asked me ‘What’s your budget theme?’ or ‘What words would you use to describe this budget?’ I would tell them two things,” Zickefoose said at a city council meeting in May. “One of them is ‘do more with less,’ and the other is ‘focus on service.’ It’s been my philosophy since assuming this management position that you don’t always have to have more money to do a better job. Maybe we just need to rethink the way we’re doing things and look at how we operate to try and be more efficient in what we’re doing with what we have.”

The budget does not include a property tax increase from the current rate of 55 cents per $100 of value. The budget was also adopted without an increase in utility rates despite the looming departure of the city’s largest sewer and water customer, South Fork Industries.

“Steve did a remarkable job with this budget,” Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley said. “This is one of those where any time that you can go through a year without any raises in property tax or utility rates I think it’s a red-letter day. We’ve got enough in the general fund balance to support the sewer and water fund, which is the only part of the budget where we’re really hurting. It’s hard to keep budget neutral whenever your two biggest water customers have left and I think Steve and the staff have done a tremendous job with this budget. I’m very pleased with it.”

In other city business, Lincolnton Chief of Police Rodney Jordan awarded the police department’s medal of valor to officer Richard Harrington for his service while on duty in July 2011. The medal of valor is the second highest decoration for courage and bravery awarded by the Lincolnton Police Department.

“We try to recognize officers as much as we can whenever there’s been some sort of outstanding achievement,” Jordan said. “This is one of the highest honors that we can give at the police department, and to be honest, it’s a little bit overdue. We’re very proud of officer Harrington and want to thank him for an outstanding job.”

Harrington was investigating a suspicious vehicle on that summer day and when the driver didn’t respond to commands he reached into the vehicle to turn the engine off. The driver then sped away with Harrington hanging on through the window for nearly a quarter of a mile before being thrown free from the vehicle. Harrington sustained several injuries as a result of the incident, but his actions led to the suspect later being arrested.

The city council also agreed to consider a request from the coalition of churches to rename either Abernethy Street or Holleybrook Avenue in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The two roads intersect East Main Street in the vicinity of Hardee’s and House of Pizza.

“We rode around the community, which used to be called Freedom back in the day, and tried to figure out which street would be good for this honor,” coalition member Portia Williams said. “We used to play on Abernethy and Holleybrook all the time as kids growing up in Lincolnton. In fact, on Sundays in the summertime we’d walk those streets from the time we got out of church until the street lights came on. We feel as though naming a street in the Freedom area after Dr. King would be an honor and a realization of his dream.”

City ordinances require a public hearing in order to rename a street within the Lincolnton city limits. A date for that hearing has not yet been announced.

The Lincolnton City Council will meet again on July 6 at 7 p.m. inside City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street.