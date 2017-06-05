‘Cigars, Bourbon & Benefactors’ raises $45k for Child Advocacy Center

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Ross Bulla, who has been a member of the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center (LCCAC) board of directors for the past three years and is the incoming vice chairman, has a love of cigars and bourbon. He wanted to reach out to others who have the same passions and hosted a unique fundraising event, “Cigars, Bourbon & Benefactors,” on Saturday evening to raise money for LCCAC, a cause that has special meaning for him.

“I was asked to serve on the child advocacy board because I represent the adoption community,” said Bulla, whose son was adopted from Nicaragua. “I’ve become passionate about this organization and I love (LCCAC Executive Director) Sherry (Reinhardt) to death. We’re going to have fun tonight and we’re going to spread the word. The thing that I think is more important is that we’re targeting a new and unique audience tonight. We have a lot of the same people come to the functions the center does every year and we kind of deplete those resources. We ask the same people to give their time, talent and money over and over. We want it but we need to knock on some new doors more for the spreading of the word and making people knowledgeable of our cause.”

The bourbons and whiskey available for tasting and purchase at the event were not the run-of-the-mill varieties. Instead, they were rare, collectible and allocated bourbons, those that can’t easily be found in North Carolina. Cameron Brobst, a whiskey ambassador from Brown-Forman, a spirits and wine company located in Louisville, Kentucky, was at the event offering the tastings. He brought with him four different liquors for guests to sample – Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye, Woodford Reserve Personal Selection, which is a blend made special for the Lake Norman Cigar Company, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style.

“They all vary in flavors, proofs, styles, backgrounds and history,” Brobst said. “We brought the whole bunch so we’ll have a lot to talk about.”

In addition to the bourbon tasting, Burner Cigar Company offered a sampling of three different cigars, specially selected by Burner Cigar Company to match the varieties of bourbons to guests. D-9 Brewing Company was available with three different craft beers for those who were not bourbon aficionados and Harvest Moon Grill catered the event.

In addition to the tastings there was a silent auction with a wide range of offerings for guests to choose from including bourbon, cigars, “man cave” items, jewelry, experiential offerings and one-of-a-kind gifts.

“I want to reach that new audience and I’m super excited there’s people here that are going to be able to get involved and help protect children,” Reinhardt said. “I’m also just as excited about giving them some skills to protect their children while they’re here.”

Reinhardt and the rest of the board members and staff have been working tirelessly to make the organization completely financially sustainable since they lost funding that they were counting on in 2014. At one time, they received funding from the Governor’s Crime Commission, which is totally funded by crime money but, in 2014, they were not funded by the commission. Luckily for Reinhardt, Lincoln County government, the City of Lincolnton and the Lincoln County Schools Board of Education made up a good portion of the funds that were lost. The organization is now working to acquire a year’s worth of cushion in the event funding is lost again, according to Reinhardt. To date, the Cigars, Bourbon & Benefactors event has raised more than $40,000, which will help the LCCAC on its way to financial sustainability.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard