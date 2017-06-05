Cardinals fall at Mint Hill

Staff report

The Lincoln County Cardinals fell to division rival Mint Hill Saturday night by a score of 7-5 at Independence High School. Trailing 2-1 heading to the top of the fifth inning, the Cardinals took a 3-2 lead on Lane Hoover’s second RBI single of the game.

Mint Hill, however, retook the lead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning on Kobi Phillips two-run home run.

Hoover had three hits and a pair of RBIs to lead the Lincoln County offense. Brendan Gallagher and Kyle Naspinski each had a hit and an RBI, Seth McRorie and David Borges also hit safely. Hoover, Gallagher, McRorie, Borges and Brady Drennan scored the Cardinals runs. Adam Campbell took the loss for Lincoln County who will host Maiden tonight at East Lincoln at 7 p.m.