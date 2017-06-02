West Lincoln gives spring awards

Staff report
West Lincoln High School recently held their spring sports award ceremony, recognizing individual athletes for their accomplishments. This year’s award winners were for Softball: Rebel Award – Carson Warlick, Team Before Self – Samantha Wilson, Most Improved – Adison Rhyne, Coach’s Award – Addie May, All Conference: Kylee Leonhardt, Meredith Ferguson, Carson Warlick, Jessica Adams, Bailey Reep; Baseball: Silver Slugger Award – Brett Eurey, Gold Glove Award – Brandon Lail, Most Valuable Pitcher – Dallas Bridges, Coaches Award – Garland Lingerfelt, All Conference – Brett Eurey, Parker Chapman; Girls Track: Most Outstanding Track Events – Alexa Bieberich, Most Outstanding Field Events – Jayden Drewery, Most Valuable Track Athlete – Crystal Heafner, All-Conference – Crystal Heafner, Jayden Drewery, Kaitlyn Eaker, Sydney Baucom, Taylor Church, Alexa Bieberich; Boys Track: Darrell Ledford Most Outstanding Track Athlete – Zack Smith, Doyle Beam Most Outstanding Field Athlete – Jessie Hatcher, Most Improved Track and Field Athlete – Holden Carpenter; Golf: Most Outstanding Golfer – Dalton Adams, Most Improved Golfer – Bauer Galloway, All-Conference – Dalton Adams, Jeffery Phillips; Weightlifting: Most Outstanding – Colby Varner; Tennis: MVP – Nate Smith, Most Improved – Hunter Hoyle, All-Conference – Nate Smith; Soccer: Impact Player – Rachel Baker, Team Before Self – Leia Simmons, Coach’s Award – Haley Cook, All-Conference – Leia Simmon, JV Impact Player – Jordan Clary.
Male Athlete of Year: Dallas Bridges
Female Athlete of Year: Kylee Leonhardt
Kemp Wehunt Memorial Award: Rachel Baker
Ethan Ross Courage Award: Gina Reeves
12 Sport Award: Dallas Bridges, Meredith Ferguson, Jayden Drewery, Jeffery Phillips.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login