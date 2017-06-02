Sports Briefs

Benefit Auction, Barbecue for former LHS football player

A benefit auction and barbecue dinner for former Lincolnton football player Ty Smith will be held this Saturday, June 3 beginning at 5 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church located at 3410 Startown Road. Smith, a 2016 graduate, is recovering from cancer.

Fight For It event coming to Conover

Fight For It & Company will host “Fight For It” on Saturday, October 21 at Newton-Conover Middle School at 873 Northern Dr. NW in Conover. The event will include MMA, Kickboxing, Boxing and Jiu-Jitsu. The action will get underway at 9 a.m., with the main event coming that evening at 7 p.m. To purchase advance tickets or to pre-register, visit FightForItCompany.com or call 828-855-9151.

Gardner-Webb to host Diamond Dog Baseball Camp

Gardner-Webb University and head baseball coach Rusty Stroupe will host the Diamond Dog Baseball Camp on June 20 and 22 on campus at the GWU baseball field. The camp is open to participants who have completed 1st grade through those who have completed 7th grade. Cost is $40 per participant per day and campers can choose to come either one day or both. Registration and payment will be handled online. More camp information and access to registration and payment information is available at gwubaseball.blogspot.com/ .