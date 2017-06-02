This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, June 2
American Legion Baseball
Cherryville at Asheville 7 p.m.
Union at Maiden 7 p.m.
Caldwell at Burke 7 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.
Huntersville at Gastonia 7 p.m.
Shelby at Mint Hill (ppd., June 15)
Saturday, June 3
American Legion Baseball
Lincoln County at Mint Hill 7 p.m.
Cherryville at Caldwell County 7 p.m.
Maiden at Gaston Braves 7 p.m.
Gastonia at Kings Mountain 7 p.m.
Haywood County at Burke County 7 p.m.
Huntersville at Union County 7 p.m.
Inman, S.C. at Henderson County noon
Hammond, Tenn. at Henderson County 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
American Legion Baseball
Hammond, Tenn. at Henderson County noon
Shelby at Randolph County 2 p.m.
Maiden vs. Hammond, Tenn. at Henderson Co. 3 p.m.
Caldwell County at Rutherford County 7 p.m.
Maiden at Henderson County 7 p.m.
Taylorsville at Hickory 7 p.m.
