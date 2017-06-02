Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, June 2

American Legion Baseball

Cherryville at Asheville  7 p.m.

Union at Maiden  7 p.m.

Caldwell at Burke  7 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Gaston Braves  7 p.m.

Huntersville at Gastonia  7 p.m.

Shelby at Mint Hill (ppd., June 15)

 

Saturday, June 3

American Legion Baseball

Lincoln County at Mint Hill  7 p.m.

Cherryville at Caldwell County  7 p.m.

Maiden at Gaston Braves  7 p.m.

Gastonia at Kings Mountain  7 p.m.

Haywood County at Burke County  7 p.m.

Huntersville at Union County  7 p.m.

Inman, S.C. at Henderson County  noon

Hammond, Tenn. at Henderson County  7 p.m.

  

 Sunday, June 4

American Legion Baseball

Hammond, Tenn. at Henderson County  noon

Shelby at Randolph County  2 p.m.

Maiden vs. Hammond, Tenn. at Henderson Co.  3 p.m.

Caldwell County at Rutherford County  7 p.m.

Maiden at Henderson County  7 p.m.  

Taylorsville at Hickory  7 p.m.

