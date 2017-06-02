Post 100 rolls past Kings Mountain

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

After last season’s disappointing 12-17 record, Cherryville Post 100 was looking to get off to a fast start in the 2017 campaign.

Wednesday night at Fraley Field in Cherryville, Post 100 recorded their second shutout in as many nights in a 10-0 seven-inning win over Burke County Post 21 to improve to 3-1 on the young season.

Lincolnton’s Robbie Cowie pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one infield hit while striking out nine Post 21 batters and walking two. In Cowie’s two outings for Cherryville, the right-hander has retired 22 of the 25 batters that he has faced with 14 strikeouts.

Post 100 nearly put the game away in the bottom of the first when they struck for five runs. After Austin Treadway led off the inning with a single, Wes Reynolds was hit by a pitch.

Cowie then delivered a base hit through the middle, and Colton Stroupe followed with a two-run single to Cherryville on the scoreboard.

Matt Bumgardner then singled home Cowie to make the score 3-0, and two batters later Jared Emory’s base hit scored two more runs as Post 100 sent nine batters to the plate.

With Cowie cruising through the early innings on the mound, Cherryville got an opportunity to add to their lead in the fourth inning and took advantage.

Lincoln Charter’s Kam Reynolds began the inning with a single, and Dayne Homesley followed with a walk. Treadway then attempted a sacrifice bunt, but Burke County pitcher Kross Robinson fielded the ball quickly and threw a strike to third base to get the lead runner.

Following a successful double steal by Homesley and Treadway, Wes Reynolds reached on a wild pitch on the third strike to load the bases. Two batters later, Stroupe belted a three-run double in the gap that extended the Cherryville lead, and Bumgardner followed with his second hit of the game, an RBI double to make it 9-0.

Post 100 added a run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Cowie, giving them the ten-run lead needed to end the game early. Wade Walker, on in relief of Cowie, sat down Post 21 in order in the seventh to close out the win.

Treadway, Cowie, Bumgardner and Stroupe all had four hits to lead the Cherryville offense. Stroupe, a Burns product, drove in 5 of Post 100’s ten runs.

Sydney Pike had the only hit of the night for Burke County. Pike beat out a slow grounder in the top of the fourth inning.

Cherryville will be back in action tonight when they travel to Asheville. Post 100 will be on the road again on Saturday, when they visit Caldwell County.

Burke County 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

Cherryville 500 401 x – 10 10 0

WP: Robbie Cowie LP: Kross Robinson

Image courtesy of Nic Baxter / Special to the LTN