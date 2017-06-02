Obituaries— 6-2-17

Jimmy Ray Damron

Jimmy Ray Damron, 69, of Catawba passed away May 29, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton with military honors.

Bennett Funeral Service in Conover is serving the Damron family.

John Eddie Simmons & Anita Paulette Brooks Simmons

John Eddie Simmons, 70, and Anita Paulette Brooks Simmons, 67, of Dallas passed away May 19, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 6 p.m. at Hardin Community Baptist Church in Dallas.

Santana Noel Edwards

Santana Noel Edwards, 30, of Lincolnton passed away on May 28, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on June 3, 2017 at 4 p.m. at New Vision Ministries in Lincolnton.

Bennett Funeral Service in Conover is serving the Edwards family.

Gwen Auton McRee

Gwen Auton McRee, 87, passed away May 31, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held June 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow the Celebration of Life Service. Interment will be private.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the McRee family.