Lincoln Charter students help prepare GED programs

A group of Lincoln Charter School seventh graders from the Denver campus both brushed up on their math skills and completed a valuable community project this semester. They partnered with Gaston College to help provide math instruction to adult learners studying to receive GEDs.

“The math GED test was rewritten in 2014 to make it harder and many people who dropped out of high school couldn’t pass the test,” Lincoln Charter School student Ellie Balak said. “In doing this, we’re helping adult learners to improve their lives, their families and our community.”

The project came about from Lincoln Charter School math teacher Jessica Poole’s previous involvement with Gaston College’s GED program. At one time, Poole taught night GED classes at Gaston College. In passing, Poole mentioned to a student, Caroline Miranda, that she wished she could do something to help the adult learners practice math, because it’s the hardest part of passing the GED.

“Caroline had a few suggestions so I emailed Delores Payseur (Gaston College basic skills assistant coordinator) and asked if we could make and donate some study materials to the GED class,” Poole said. “Delores was supportive and Caroline stayed after school to make practice flash cards to donate. Soon other students became involved and they started to contribute to the study materials.”

The students created educational packets that contain flash cards and learning games. They also created PowerPoint presentations and used screen-casting software to digitally record audio narration to accompany the PowerPoints, turning them into videos that they posted on YouTube. The packets also contain a QR code that links to the videos. All of this work was done after school on the students’ own time. The topics include conversion between percent, fractions and decimals, benchmark percent, simple interest, multiplying and dividing integers and percent of errors.

As part of this project, the students researched graduation rates and expected salaries for people who graduate from high school compared to those who do not graduate so they were aware of the importance of a high school diploma or GED.

Not all of the students working on the student materials are top math students, according to Poole. Some are really good at math and some contributed other talents. Those that were good at math prepared the instructional materials while others developed the web page and mastered the technology they used to develop the videos.

It’s planned that the group will continue with this project next school year, adding more study materials for math and possibly other topics, like English and social studies.

“This project has been so helpful with the students who are in our HSE or GED program,” Payseur said. “Most of our students need more hands-on activities and real-life application of the problems instead of it just being in black and white in the book. A lot of this they do use, they just don’t realize it.”

Many of the people who go through the GED classes offered at Gaston College are adult learners and many are not well-versed in technology, according to Payseur. That the materials provided by the Lincoln Charter students use technology helps to teach them as well. When the GED test changed in 2014 it became a computer-based test. Prior to the change it was a paper and pencil exam.

The website address with links to the videos the Lincoln Charter students did is tinyurl.com/n6g7bgx.

