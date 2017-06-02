Lackey happy to be back as North Lincoln athletic director

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Returning to the position of athletic director after an eight-year hiatus, North Lincoln High School’s Mark Lackey has been involved in athletics his whole life and is looking forward to getting back to it.

“I enjoy all aspects of athletics, making sure things are done right and that the kids have the best opportunities,” he said. “Also working with coaches and helping them to get the things done they need to do. It’s just a love of athletics I’ve had my entire life.”

Lackey has been with the Lincoln County Schools system for 27 years. He taught for a year at Lincolnton High School, 12 years at East Lincoln High School and 14 years at North Lincoln High School.

“I was here the day North Lincoln opened, started the girls basketball team and the golf program and been here ever since,” he said.

In addition to his duties as athletic director, Lackey will continue to teach two business classes at North Lincoln and remain as head golf coach. Lackey served as athletic director for six years but left the position in 2009 to spend more time with his son, Chase, who was starting to play youth sports.

“I spent time with him, watched him play his youth sports and now he’s here at the high school playing golf,” Lackey said. “Now I’ve got the time to do it again and the opportunity came available.”

The current athletic director, Jon Carpenter, is in the same position that Lackey was in 2009, with young children starting in youth sports, which is why he is stepping down, according to Lackey. Carpenter will remain the head baseball coach.

For the past four years, North Lincoln has had to play in the 3A conference despite being a 2A-size school with a smaller draw of athletes, according to Lackey. It’s more expensive for the school to go to 3A conference games because they are much further away. Beginning in the 2017-2018 school year, North Lincoln will be returning to the 2A conference for the next four years.

“The biggest problem we’ve had for the past four years is the distance we’ve had to travel,” Lackey said. “It will save us a lot of money in travel returning to the 2A conference that we can put back into athletic programs. I made a lot of friends in the 3A/4A conferences, friends that I will continue to be friends with. Here’s the thing though, when you have to take the kids 40 miles from campus to an event and then travel that distance back it can be a lot of gas burning through the buses. When they come here they don’t bring as many fans and what you are supposed to make up for in a home gate for the travel to a visiting gate just doesn’t happen.”

North Lincoln has some natural rivalries with the new conference with schools in Lincoln County and Catawba County and Lake Norman Charter, and it is these rivalries that bring people to the games, according to Lackey.

With the pending growth in the eastern part of the county and Lincoln County Schools’ recent redistricting, North Lincoln High School may not remain at its current 2A population and have to return to the 3A or 4A conference in the future.

“We’re going to be at the 2A level for the next four years and we’ll have to see what the redistricting does to us,” Lackey said. “We’d like to stay at 2A but you can’t stop progress.”

The redistricting could also bring more athletes to the doors of North Lincoln, which Lackey said he’d welcome and, hopefully, whatever athletic draw the school gets from it will help the future of athletics at North Lincoln.

Lackey hopes to upgrade the school’s football field and facilities, including the stadium.

“Not that they’re unsafe or anything like that,” he said. “We’d like to improve the quality of the turf on the field. The soccer field could be a little better but Brennan, our soccer coach, has done an incredible job improving it so that they can now play on it when they were playing on the football field.”

Like with any new job, Lackey is excited about taking over the reins as athletic director at North Lincoln.

“With every new job comes a little bit of nervousness,” he said. “I’m excited about the opportunity, I really am.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard