Hog Happenin’ returns to Lincolnton this weekend

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The streets of downtown Lincolnton will bustle once again underneath the sweet, smoky aroma of barbecue and the snarling of motorcycles entering the city for the 17th annual Hog Happenin’ festival.

Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder, a one-stop motorcycle shop located in downtown Lincolnton that operates as a dealership and repair shop with a wide selection of parts and accessories for all bikers, has been preparing for weeks for the annual festival that attracts bikers from far and wide.

“I just bought Iron Station Thunder in December, so Hog Happenin’ means a lot to me to bring all these people into our shop,” Iron Station Thunder owner Bennett Johnson said. “This festival is an opportunity to bring the community together to have a good time and do things that they don’t normally get to experience. We encourage everybody to come on down to the shop and look around, have some fun with everybody and enjoy some great barbecue. Our big thing here at Iron Station Thunder is bringing people into town and bringing the community together.”

Iron Station Thunder will be coordinating many activities throughout the weekend, beginning tonight at 5 p.m. with the lineup for a ceremonial motorcycle ride celebrating veterans of the United States military. A pack of more than 150 bikers led by a group of veterans flying an American flag supplied by the Veterans of Foreign Wars will take off from Lincolnton High School at 5:45 p.m. and ride through downtown Lincolnton to kick off the festival.

“It’s a ceremonial ride to commemorate our veterans and service people in uniform,” Johnson said. “It came about one day when a few of us guys were trying to come up with something new to kickoff Hog Happenin’. I started a signup sheet over at the shop and it really took off from there. I think it’s going to be a great event and it’s going to be like a big parade going right through town so I hope everyone will come out and enjoy the show.”

On Saturday, Iron Station Thunder will be set up with food, games and entertainment outside the shop, located at 124 East Water Street. Motorcycle games will take place throughout the day, including a burnout competition at 3 p.m. Those wishing to participate in the burnout contest must sign up prior to the event at the shop and the winner will receive a $300 gift certificate to Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder.

“Right now we’ve got four people signed up for the burnout contest, but we’re definitely hoping to get more people signed up,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a crowd favorite and the crowd will actually determine the winner with their applause. We’re hoping to have a big turnout and we’ll have vendors with food out back all day behind the shop. We’re going to play games including a cornhole competition and other bike games. It’s going to be a good time.”

Iron Station Thunder will also be raffling off a 1986 Harley Davidson Sportster on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. The motorcycle was donated by a man whose wife recently passed away, so all of the proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County. The raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the shop.

Hog Happenin’, a festival organized by the Downtown Development Association, will also feature live music tonight and tomorrow afternoon.

Quiet Riot, an American heavy metal band known for dropping the first heavy metal album to top the Billboard charts with “Metal Health” in 1983, will headline the event and take the stage tonight at 8:45 p.m. following a performance from the Southern Chainz Band. A meet and greet with Quiet Riot is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bennett’s Iron Station Thunder. Tickets for the meet and greet can be purchased at www.picatic.com/hoghappenin.

Saturday’s lineup features three more bands, beginning with Messier Objects at 11:30 a.m. followed by Acoustic Brew at 2 p.m. and Bad Romeo at 3:30 p.m. The festival will also include a dice run organized by Bikers Against Child Abuse and a bike show with registration for both beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Judging for the bike show will take place later that afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Hog Happenin’ begins tonight at 6 p.m. and wraps up at 10 p.m. when Quiet Riot finishes their set. The festivities will start back up tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.

Image courtesy of Contributed