Historical association receives donation of items from world wars

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Historical Association was recently gifted with an extraordinary family collection by Mary Beth Page of Greensboro. The donated items include two Red Cross uniforms formerly belonging to her grandmother, Mary Anne Newcomb, one from World War I and the other from World War II, both in excellent condition. Also in the collection are Newcomb’s letters and photographs taken during World War I when she was in France. From Page’s grandfather, Abner Milton Cornwell, belongings include a patient ledger from 1937 to 1939 that includes write-ups of people he did surgery on at Crowell Hospital in Lincolnton and a second ledger detailing his house calls. Also donated were ledgers from A. Hoyl’s Store from Oct. 29, 1847 through Feb. 17, 1848 and another from Feb. 14, 1848 through Aug. 13, 1849.

Newcomb grew up in Washington, D.C. and was the second daughter in the family. Her father was a furniture maker and was disappointed his second child was not a boy, according to Page, but they became very close and he taught her his woodworking craft.

“I have chairs that she’s carved,” Page said. “She could also sew, paint and build things, which was unusual in that time.”

Newcomb graduated in 1917 from George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in education. She then taught primary school for a year and volunteered with the Red Cross from 1918 to 1919 during World War I in France.

An avid writer and storyteller, Page not only has letters that her grandmother wrote during the war and her lifetime, she also remembers all the stories she told.

“She talks about missing a German landmine by just a few yards and somebody that was with them blowing it up after they all got past safely,” Page said. “She wasn’t a nurse but a Red Cross volunteer and she would set up recreation and help the soldiers write letters home. She helped run a canteen, mopped floors and did whatever needed to be done.”

After the war, Newcomb was on the faculty of Wilson Teacher’s College in Washington, D.C. from 1920 to 1927. She married Abner Milton Cornwell, who she met at George Washington University while he was attending medical school there, and they moved to Lincolnton in 1927. They lived in Lincolnton for the rest of their lives. In Lincolnton there was a Red Cross Auxiliary which Newcomb belong to. They were on call, which is why she had a World War II uniform as well, but she didn’t serve in that war.

It was common in that era that, once they got married, women didn’t work outside the home, so Newcomb opened a kindergarten in her home. This was the first kindergarten in Lincolnton, according to Page.

“It probably would have been a lot of fun to be in her kindergarten,” Page said. “Her natural way was like a teacher to me. Being her first grandchild, she talked to me a lot about life skills and I loved being around her – there was always something interesting going on.”

Page’s grandfather was one of 13 children, all who grew up to adulthood. They had a big cotton farm and Cornwell was the oldest boy in the family and grew up working on the farm. He also served in World War I and after the war returned to help on the family farm.

“The way he tells it is that while working on a particularly hot day, he said he just decided that there must be an easier way to make a living,” Page said. “He enrolled in the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in pre-med and started working at the Crowell Hospital in Lincolnton over the summer.”

After Cornwell graduated from George Washington University he started working full-time at Crowell Hospital, where at one time he was head surgeon. He also served on the school board in Lincolnton, according to Page.

“Patient visits were always in the homes at that time and my grandmother often went with him,” Page said. “He never in his whole career sent a bill to a patient. When they asked what they could pay he’d tell them but he often got paid in kind with food, antiques and other things. That’s just what he did. I knew he got a salary from the hospital but he never not treated people if they couldn’t pay.”

Page is currently going through her belongs to find other items to donate to the LCHA. She said that she didn’t want them sitting in the closet or the attic.

“I’ve kept a lot of neat things but I thought these were too good not to share,” she said. “We can still go and visit and see it at the museum. If they do a display about World War I they can use the uniform. (LCHA Executive Director) Jason (Harpe) told me that he didn’t think they could find a woman with a connection to Lincoln County to use in display. Now they have one.”

Even though Newcomb didn’t grow up in Lincoln County, she lived in Lincolnton from 1927 until her death.

“The Lincoln County Historical Association is very fortunate and honored that Mary Beth Page has decided to donate this great collection,” executive director Jason Harpe said. “Family collections like the Dr. and Mrs. A.M. Cornwell are important because they help tell the stories of people who lived in Lincoln County during specific period of time.”

The items will be on display on the second floor of the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton, in the last week in June, according to Harpe.

