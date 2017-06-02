East Lincoln’s Byus is West Virginia bound

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Former East Lincoln head football coach Mike Byus is heading to West Virginia. Byus, who coached the Mustangs from 2005 through last season, was hired to be the next head football coach at Parkersburg High School, pending board approval on June 13.

Byus will take over what was a once powerful and proud program in Parkersburg, but will have the task of rebuilding. The Big Reds finished 4-6 in 2015 and 2016, and haven’t won a playoff game in the past six years.

But turning a mediocre program into a contender is not something new for Byus. Prior to his arrival at East Lincoln, the Mustangs had just two playoff wins in school history. During his twelve seasons at the school, East Lincoln went 29-10 in the playoffs, winning state championships in 2012 and 2014.

Byus, who announced his retirement from East Lincoln in February, posted a 134-37 record with the Mustangs with seven conference championships. He also had head coaching stints at Robbinsville High School and Athens Drive High School in Raleigh. Byus picked up his 200th career coaching win last season, guiding East Lincoln to an 11-3 season.

“I’ll take away a lot from East Lincoln,” Byus said. “A lot of great relationships with players, the staff and the community. I’ve enjoyed it more than anywhere I’ve ever been.”

A native of Madison, West Virginia, Byus said that Parkersburg became the choice because it is only about two hours away from his mother’s residence.

“They (Parkersburg football) have a lot of tradition and a great stadium,” Byus said. “They’ve been around since the early 1900’s.” The high school was actually established in 1867.

The high school has approximately 1800 students and is classified as a 3A school, the largest classification in the state. They have won 11 football state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007.

Byus will begin his job in Parkersburg on June 12, the first day of a three-week practice period in the state of West Virginia.

“It’s kind of bittersweet that you have to move on,” said Byus. “I’m going to keep my house here, and retire in this area.”